Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

It would be nearly impossible for the Tigers to get better starting pitching than they received through the first three games of the American League Championship Series.

Even so, the Tigers trial Boston 2-1 in the best-of-seven series after Mike Napoli’s seventh-inning home run off Justin Verlander lifted the Red Sox to a 1-0 victory in Game 3 on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Verlander gave up only one run and four hits in eight innings with 10 strikeouts and one walk. However, Boston’s John Lackey and three relievers combined for a six-hit shutout.

Tigers starters have allowed just two runs and six hits in 21 innings during the series for a minuscule 0.86 ERA. They also have compiled 35 strikeouts for a rate of 15.0 per nine innings.

The problem is with Detroit’s offense. The Tigers are batting .225 and averaging two runs per game in the ALCS.

However, the Tigers insist they are not frustrated by not capitalizing on the pitching staff’s fine work.

“The runs are pretty stingy,” manager Jim Leyland said. “This is what it’s about in postseason -- good pitching. Our pitchers have been good, but the Red Sox’s pitchers have been good, too. That’s all part of it at this time of year.”

Game 4 is Wednesday night, with Doug Fister (14-9, 3.67 ERA in the regular season) pitching for the Tigers against Jake Peavy (12-5, 4.17).

Fister had a no-decision in his lone start this postseason, giving up three runs in six innings to the Oakland A’s in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. He was 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two starts against the Red Sox in the regular season, allowing six runs in 10 1/3 innings, and he is 2-4 against them lifetime with a 4.36 ERA in eight starts.

Peavy won the clincher for the Red Sox in Game 4 of their ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays, yielding one run in 5 2/3 innings. He won his only start against the Tigers in the regular season, giving up four runs in seven innings. Peavy is 4-5 lifetime against Detroit with a 4.83 ERA in 12 starts.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Red Sox 2, Tigers 1

NEXT: Red Sox (Jake Peavy, regular season: 12-5, 4.17; postseason: 0-0, 1.59) at Tigers (Doug Fister, regular season: 14-9, 3.67; postseason: 0-0, 4.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, who starts Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, pitched against Boston twice this season, splitting his two decisions with a 5.23 ERA. Fister has made eight starts against the Red Sox in his career, going 2-4 with a 4.36 ERA. He shut Boston out for seven innings Sept. 2 in a Detroit victory.

--LF Andy Dirks started in left field Tuesday for the first time since the first game of the postseason. “He’s struggled a little bit, been off, had time to clear the cobwebs,” manager Jim Leyland said. “(We‘re) not getting a lot of production out of left field unless we played (Jhonny) Peralta there. He’s done a little bit off (John) Lackey. I thought we’d change it up and run him out there, maybe get something, catch lightning in the bottle.” Dirks was 0-for-2 before Leyland sent SS Jose Iglesias up to hit for him in the eighth against LHP Craig Breslow.

--SS Jhonny Peralta might shift to left field Wednesday, with SS Jose Iglesias returning to the starting lineup. “Iglesias is going to play (Wednesday),” manager Jim Leyland said Tuesday. The Tigers would be unlikely to sit Peralta, whose double represented one of six Detroit hits Tuesday.

--RHP Justin Verlander felt he pitched well enough Tuesday to give Detroit a solid chance to win. “Hopefully I can maintain that, have a few more starts in the postseason,” Verlander said. He had a 34-inning scoreless streak overall and 21 in the postseason before 1B Mike Napoli hit a solo home run in the seventh. It was a 3-2 fastball that changed the game. “I felt like he hadn’t seen the fastball very much,” said Verlander, who struck out 10, walked one and allowed four hits in eight innings. “I gave him two sliders in a row, and the second was a good one he didn’t chase. Having faced him already, I knew he wasn’t seeing the fastball. It was a little bit of a mistake, a little bit up and little bit over the middle.”

--1B Prince Fielder has not had a good postseason. He is still looking for his first RBI, and was an easy strikeout victim for Boston RHP Koji Uehara with two outs and runners at the corners in the eighth. Uehara carved him up with two fastballs and a split-finger fastball. Fielder singled his first time up and is now hitting .273 in the postseason.

--CF Austin Jackson, slumping with a .077 average and 18 strikeouts in eight postseason games, might get a night off Wednesday. “I‘m thinking of possibly Donny (Kelly) in center fielder,” manager Jim Leyland said. “There’s only a couple of options that you have. When you see guys struggling, there’s not really much you can do at this time of year.”

--3B Miguel Cabrera recently foiled the postseason strategy of good fastballs, mostly away, with a pair of home runs, but he still is not playing at full strength. Boston RHP Junichi Tazawa decided to attack him with a steady diet of fastballs in the eighth inning with runners at first and third with one out. Cabrera struck out, and Boston escaped the inning with its 1-0 lead intact. “We decided power was the best way to go,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “It was a pivotal moment. That was a swing moment for sure.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If you can’t appreciate this, you can’t appreciate baseball. It’s been a tough three games, but we’ll bounce back. We have all year.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, after a 1-0 loss left the Tigers trailing the Red Sox two games to one in the AL Championship Series.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (sore right elbow) last pitched Sept. 24. He was left off the roster for the AL Division Series and AL Championship Series but began a throwing program Oct. 12 at the instructional league camp in Lakeland, Fla. He could be available if the Tigers advance to the World Series.

--INF Danny Worth (dislocated left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 25. He was shut down for the year.

--RHP Octavio Dotel (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 8. He made multiple rehab appearances in August before he was shut down for the year Sept. 1.

--RHP Luis Marte (right shoulder surgery in June 2013) was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and immediately placed on the 15-day disabled list July 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joaquin Benoit (closer)

RHP Jose Veras

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Jose Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Brayan Pena

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Omar Infante

SS Jose Iglesias

3B Miguel Cabrera

DH Victor Martinez

INF Ramon Santiago

INF Hernan Perez

INF/OF Jhonny Peralta

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Andy Dirks

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Don Kelly