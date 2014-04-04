Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus got a favorable first look Wednesday at baseball’s new replay system.

Ausmus initiated two replay challenges in Detroit’s 2-1, 10-inning victory over the Kansas City Royals, and both were reversed in Detroit’s favor.

He got a call overturned in the sixth inning and another to end the top of the 10th.

”Early in the game,“ Ausmus said, ”you want to make sure you’re correct because you’ve got five (or so) innings to go.

“You generally challenge anything if it’s 50-50 or higher. Trying to get the call right is in the best interest of the game.”

The sixth-inning reversal came on a play where rookie left fielder Tyler Collins was called out at the end of a double play that would have left a runner on third with two outs. Instead, with Collins ruled safe, there were runners at first and third and one out.

First baseman Miguel Cabrera hit a slow hopper to third that resulted in shortstop Alex Gonzalez getting tagged out at home. Designated hitteer Victor Martinez then struck out to end the threat.

In the 10th, speedy leadoff man Nori Aoki of Kansas City was called safe at first on a tapper back to right-hander Al Alburquerque. A slow-motion look showed he was out, which ended the inning instead of giving the Royals runners at first and third.

”That’s what the system is there for,“ Kansas City manager Ned Yost said, ”to get the calls right. I don’t have any problem with it.

“It works for you just like it works against you.”

The Tigers have a person, defensive coordinator Matt Martin, responsible for monitoring the television replays and advising Ausmus whether a challenge would be worth it or not. Winning the sixth-inning challenge left Ausmus with the opportunity to challenge again in the 10th.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-0

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2013: 14-8, 2.57 ERA) vs. Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2013: 0-1, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer pitched eight innings of shutout ball in his first start Wednesday in defense of his Cy Young Award. Scherzer, 21-3 a year ago after beginning 13-0, struck out seven and walked just one while allowing four hits. He got DH Billy Butler of Kansas City to hit into an inning-ending double play to get out of a jam in the first. “I didn’t have the right mentality in the first inning,” Scherzer said. “I came up (to the clubhouse) and kicked a few things to get going. A few laundry bins.”

--LF Tyler Collins got his first Major League start Wednesday in left field and was a surprise choice to hit second in the batting order - against Kansas City LHP Jason Vargas. “He was a good choice to hit there against Vargas,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Hitting in front of Miggy (1B Miguel Cabrera) he might get a few more good pitches to hit. I liked the way he hung in there (against lefties) this spring. He’s a tough guy.” Collins went 0-for-4 but handled four putouts in left without a problem.

--RF Torii Hunter looks to be manager Brad Ausmus’ choice to hit fifth against left-handed starting pitchers. Hunter hit fifth Wednesday against LHP Jason Vargas of the Royals and went through an 0-for-4 game (facing RHP Kelvin Herrera his last time up). He is of a threat to hit a home run. Ausmus wants an experienced hitter behind DH Victor Martinez if he can.

--RHP Joe Nathan got his first win for Detroit on Monday and picked up his first blown save on Wednesday. Nathan doesn’t rely on his fastball to overpower hitters any more, so his slider, curve and changeup have to be working for him to be successful. He gave up a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly in the ninth trying to preserve a 1-0 lead for RHP Max Scherzer. The first and third outs in the inning were hard-hit balls.

--2B Ian Kinsler accounted for both of Detroit’s runs Wednesday, hitting a solo leadoff home run in the fourth and drilling a game-ending RBI single to left center with two out in the 10th. “I was just looking for a good pitch to hit,” Kinsler said. He has always liked the gaps at Comerica Park. His home run was a high liner over the fence in left-center, but his base hit, which would have been at least a double had it not ended the game, was a sharp liner in the gap to left-center. “You can hit the ball in the gaps here and when you see the outfielder’s numbers you’ve got a chance at three bases.”

--C Alex Avila laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt Wednesday in the 10th inning to set up the winning run in a 2-1 victory over Kansas City. Avila came up after CF Austin Jackson drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch leading off the inning. After a couple of throws to first, on which Avila tipped his hand by squaring around, the Tigers’ catcher laid down a nice bunt to the left of the pitcher’s mound that got Jackson to second. “That was the perfect situation for it,” Avila said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have the mentality that I needed to have in that first inning,” said Scherzer, who won his first 13 decisions a year ago en route to a 21-3 Cy Young season. “I came up (to the clubhouse) and had to kick a few things to get going. A few laundry bins. I needed to be aggressive and go after them.” - Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (leg) got stepped on making a play at first March 2. He is listed as day-to-day.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He will be out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until at least late July.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

. 2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

RF Torii Hunter

CF Austin Jackson

LF Rajai Davis

LF Tyler Collins