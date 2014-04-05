Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Those puzzled as to why the Detroit signed Miguel Cabrera only have to watch what the slugging first baseman accomplished Friday for the Tigers.

Cabrera had four hits including an RBI single in the sixth and a two-run home run in the eighth, putting his career hit total at 2,000 and making him the ninth player in the history of Major League Baseball to reach that total while still 30 years old.

Cabrera, who turns 31 on April 18, reached that milestone the seventh fastest.

“I’d tell people, ‘Watch. And enjoy it,'” teammate Torii Hunter said. “This is no (easy) game. Cherish it. We, as players, are soaking it all in. If you’re a historian and you love the game, you should love him.”

Cabrera knows and appreciates baseball lore. His father played at a much lower level but his mother was a national softball player for Venezuela and worked with him as a child.

”After I finish my career, sometime down the road, God willing, I’ll look back at it,“ Cabrera said. ”But right now I have a job to do tomorrow. That’s the only way I can stay focused.

“I’ve got to do my job. Writing about it, that’s your job.”

Detroit took some heat this spring for signing Cabrera to an eight-year extension that gives him the highest salary of any player in baseball history -- at least for now. It might be surpassed by the time the deal kicks in for 2016.

But while the contract length might be excessive, the Tigers recognized Cabrera is a special player and that any team that might have signed him had he become a free agent at the end of the 2015 season would have had to sign him through his age-40 season.

“He’s pretty amazing,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “I’ve just been with him a short while and I‘m already running out of superlatives. To have that many hits at his age is pretty special.”

To have that many hits at any age is not too shabby. Hunter only recently passed that milestone, for instance, and he is soon to be 39.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-0

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2013: 10-12, 4.18 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 14-8, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was foiled by a rain delay in his bid for his first victory of the season. Sanchez fell three outs shy of a possible win when manager Brad Ausmus didn’t send him out for the fifth after a 34-minute rain delay and a long four-run fourth inning by Detroit. Sanchez had given up two runs on two hits and held a 3-2 lead when play was stopped with two on and nobody out in the bottom of the fourth. Detroit scored four runs on a pair of home runs when play resumed but LHP Drew Smyly was warming up from the time play resumed. “He was going to pitch (the fifth),” Ausmus said, “but due to the length of the inning and then they changed pitchers, I felt like I didn’t want to take the chance.” Sanchez missed time late in spring training with shoulder soreness and had not pitched against major league hitters since mid-March. Sanchez threw 69 pitches in his first start of the season. “I‘m sure he wanted to go back out there, but I was thinking more long term,” Ausmus said.

--SS Andrew Romine made his Detroit debut Friday at shortstop and collected his first hit with the Tigers when he bunted for a single in the fourth inning. Romine was in the lineup for his left-handed bat and also to give veteran SS Alex Gonzalez a second straight day off following Thursday’s rainout, when Romine was also in the lineup. Romine batted after rookie 3B Nick Castellanos led off the fourth with a single and laid down a bunt to the left of the pitcher’s mound and beat it out for a base hit.

--3B Nick Castellanos is going to get a reputation for recklessness if he’s not careful. Castellanos ran (with his head down) too far through a stop sign at third base Friday on an RBI single and was tagged out trying to get back to the base for the second out in a three-run second inning. The final out of the frame was a fly ball to right center that probably would be been a sacrifice fly for 1B Miguel Cabrera had Castellanos not been thrown out. The rookie was thrown out at third trying to stretch a single into a double against the strong arm of LF Alex Gordon of Kansas City in the season opener Monday. Castellanos continues to show his credentials as a hitter, though, with a double and single in his first two at-bats Friday.

--LHP Drew Smyly, bumped from the rotation due to a rainout and days off in the schedule, got a win in relief Friday and will work out of Detroit’s bullpen until the club returns from a West Coast trip. “He will pitch out of the ‘pen until we get back from the road trip (April 14),” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He was fine with it, very professional about it.” He warmed up when play resumed in the fourth inning following a 34-minute rain delay and pitched three scoreless, one-hit innings to pick up the victory in Detroit’s 10-4 win over Baltimore. Smyly has returned to the rotation after pitching one season as a reliever.

--DH Victor Martinez stole second base Friday, something he is not known for. Martinez had not stolen a base since July 1, 2011, against San Francisco. It was only the fifth steal of his career.

--LHP Mike Belfiore was claimed off waivers from Baltimore on Thursday and optioned to Detroit’s Triple-A Toledo farm club. Belfiore, 25, a former No. 1 draft choice, pitched in one game for Baltimore last season but in Triple-A was 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings. He was Arizona’s No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He will be out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the 2014 season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Tyler Collins