Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Interleague games in National League parks are robbing Detroit of one of its most dangerous early-season weapons.

Third baseman Nick Castellanos is off to a 6-for-17 start with a homer and four RBIs in five games.

But because the Tigers can’t employ Victor Martinez or Miguel Cabrera as the designated hitter in National League parks, both have been in the regular lineup during the Tigers’ Western tour to the Dodgers and Padres -- relegating Castellanos to the bench.

Cabrera, the reigning American League MVP, started at third base Friday night in San Diego with Martinez at first -- forcing Castellanos to miss a third straight start. In American League games to start the season, Cabrera had been at first with Castellanos at third and Martinez the DH.

The Tigers are 4-1 when Castellanos has started and 1-2 without him in the lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Detroit (RHP Justin Verlander, 0-1, 2.57 ERA) at San Diego (RHP Ian Kennedy, 1-1, 3.27)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello, who was the target of trade interest by the Padres during the winter of 2012-13, allowed five runs on 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings at Petco Park on Friday night. Porcello didn’t issue a walk, marking the 31st time in his last 34 starts that he walked two or fewer hitters in a start.

--OF Torii Hunter missed his third start with a sore right knee. Hunter has three homers and seven RBIs in six games.

--LF Rajai Davis stole second and third after getting the Tigers’ only hit of the game in the sixth inning. Davis has five steals on the season while the Tigers have nine as a team. Davis’ hit extended his hitting streak to five straight games.

--3B Miguel Cabrera was 0-for-4 Friday night and is 1-for 12 during the Tigers’ trip to the West Coast. The slump followed a 7-for-16 start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He dominated us. Cashner is not a household name, but he’s very capable.” -- manager Brad Ausmus, after San Diego’s Andrew Cashner threw a one-hitter against the Tigers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (bruised left knee) left the April 8 game and is day-to-day.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Tyler Collins