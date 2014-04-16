Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers came to Petco Park on Friday night with a .278 batting average, the fourth-highest mark in the major leagues after the season’s first week and a half.

The hot hitting ended over the weekend.

The Tigers went 19-for-99 (.192) while losing two of three games against the Padres, starting with Friday night’s one-hit, complete-game shutout thrown by San Diego right-hander Andrew Cashner.

Detroit managed only seven hits, six singles and a double, while falling 5-1 Sunday in the series finale.

For the weekend, Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-12 with three strikeouts and two double-play grounders. First baseman/catcher Victor Martinez was 1-for-7. Center fielder Austin Jackson finished 1-for-10 with five strikeouts, and third baseman Nick Castellanos went 1-for-9.

Left fielder/leadoff hitter Rajai Davis was the Tigers’ leading threat. He went 5-for-13 with a walk and two steals, and he was the only Detroit player to collect two hits Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-4

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 1-0, 2.31 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 0-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Rajai Davis gave the Tigers a scare Sunday afternoon. After taking an awkward swing in the third inning, he grabbed his right hamstring and went down to a knee just outside the batter’s box. The Tigers trainer and manager Brad Ausmus rushed to the plate. Davis stayed in the game -- and beat out an infield hit two pitches later.

--RHP Max Scherzer suffered just his fourth loss in his last 35 games dating back to Sept. 23, 2012. He gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in five innings Sunday at San Diego. Scherzer went 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA in 2013 en route to winning the American League Cy Young Award. His 10 strikeouts Sunday were the most by a Tigers starter who was limited to five innings or fewer since such data began being tracked.

--RF Torii Hunter played Saturday and Sunday after missing two games with a sore left knee. He went a combined 3-for-8 with a walk, a double, a run and a RBI.

--LHP Ian Krol gave up his first run of the season on Xavier Nady’s pinch-hit homer in the seventh. Krol struck out five in the first 3 2/3 innings he worked prior to Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I beat myself with those walks.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, who walked back-to-back batters, then allowed a two-run fourth inning double to Padres RF Will Venable. San Diego went on to win 5-1.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Torii Hunter (bruised left knee) left the April 8 game. He did not play April 9-11, but he was back in action April 12-13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Tyler Collins