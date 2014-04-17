Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Rookie third baseman Nick Castellanos has already made a strong impression on new manager Brad Ausmus.

Castellanos has not received steady starts but he’s made the most of them, getting on base in all but two of his nine outings. He was blanked on Wednesday, flying out four times in Detroit’s 3-2 loss to Cleveland.

“The thing he’s done best is be himself as a hitter,” Ausmus said. “He hasn’t tried to add on or tried to hit the ball harder to prove he’s a major-league player. He’s been himself at the plate. He’s a confident hitter and he hasn’t changed his approach just because he’s playing a major-league level.”

Castellanos became the team’s starting third baseman last offseason when first baseman Prince Fielder was dealt to Texas and Miguel Cabrera was moved from third to first. He didn’t play in three games, twice during last week’s West Coast swing to two National League parks when Ausmus tried to work usual designated hitter Victor Martinez into the lineup.

With a string of nine consecutive home games without a day off that began on Wednesday, Castellanos hopes to get his power bat going. He has one homer and four RBIs.

“It’s been a little bit difficult to stay in a rhythm when you have so much time off,” he said. “The nine games at home are going to be great. Even with the spread out starts that I’ve had, I’ve felt good. The last game (at San Diego on Sunday) was the first in which I didn’t reach base but I also had two hard-hit balls, so I can’t get too down about it. The only thing you can control is hitting the ball hard; you can’t really worry about the results.”

Ausmus has been careful not to put too much pressure on Castellanos, even though he might be the team’s biggest home run threat outside of Cabrera. Ausmus has batted Castellanos seventh in most of his starts but moved him to the sixth slot ahead of struggling catcher Alex Avila on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to throw Nick in the heart of the lineup, but he’s handled himself pretty well,” Ausmus said. “I don’t feel uncomfortable putting him in the sixth spot.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 0-1, 6.75 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 1-1, 2.57)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander looks for his fourth consecutive quality start during Thursday’s matinee against Cleveland. Verlander has given up two earned runs in each of his starts this season, including a seven-inning stint at San Diego on April 12 in which he notched his first victory. He collected a season-high eight strikeouts during that outing. Verlander had his best success against the Indians last season, notching three of his 13 victories in five starts, with a 3.38 ERA.

--3B Miguel Cabrera went 1-for-4 on Wednesday but drove in both of Detroit’s runs. He had a run-scoring groundout in the first and an RBI single in the eighth. Manager Brad Ausmus has batted Cabrera in the cleanup spot three times this season but moved him up to the No. 3 spot against Cleveland. “I like the idea of our best hitter coming up in the first inning,” Ausmus said.

--LHP Drew Smyly had his scheduled start on Wednesday pushed back to Friday against the Los Angeles Angels because of Tuesday’s postponement, which forced manager Brad Ausmus to juggle the rotation. Smyly, the team’s fifth starter, has not made a start because of the inordinate number of days off and postponements. The Tigers dealt RHP Doug Fister during the offseason in large part to move Smyly out of the bullpen after his stint as a setup man and long reliever last season. Smyly has been sharp in two relief appearances, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing only two hits.

--RHP Rick Porcello had his scheduled start on Friday pushed back to Sunday, a by-product of Tuesday’s postponement. LHP Drew Smyly, who was scheduled to start Wednesday, will get his first start of the season on Friday. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t want to alter the normal schedule of RHP Max Scherzer, Saturday’s starter. That means Porcello will go into his next start on eight days’ rest. He surrendered five runs in 6 1/3 innings in his last outing, April 11 at San Diego.

--C Alex Avila was dropped to the No. 7 spot in the batting order from the No. 6 slot against Cleveland on Wednesday. Avila, who is hitting .192, showed signs of coming out of his slump by getting two hits and drawing a walk. He had a double in the ninth inning but was left stranded at third as the potential tying run. “He’s a much better hitter than he’s shown so far, but his defense and game-calling have been outstanding,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’ll get hot with the bat and we’re hoping it’s sooner rather than later.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez had an early bout with wildness against Cleveland on Wednesday, leading to his early departure. Sanchez, who threw 104 pitches, walked the first three batters he faced and four in all during a five-inning stint. He also gave up a two-run triple to Indians C Yan Gomes in the second but bounced back with eight strikeouts from that point. Sanchez said the cold weather affected his ability to grip the ball and get warmed up in the first inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The thing he’s done best is be himself as a hitter. He hasn’t tried to add on or tried to hit the ball harder to prove he’s a major-league player. He’s been himself at the plate. He’s a confident hitter and he hasn’t changed his approach just because he’s playing a major-league level.” -- manager Brad Ausmus, on rookie 3B Nick Castellanos.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Tyler Collins