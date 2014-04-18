Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Drew Smyly’s long wait to rejoin the rotation ends on Friday.

The third-year left-hander will start the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Smyly started 18 games as a rookie in 2012 but was shifted to the bullpen last season after he lost a spring training battle with righty Rick Porcello for the No. 5 rotation spot.

Detroit’s spotty schedule in the early going nullified the need for a fifth starter until this weekend. Smyly was scheduled to start against Cleveland on Wednesday but it was pushed back after Tuesday’s game was postponed.

“It’s kind of been out of our hands because of the weather,” said manager Brad Ausmus, whose team beat the Indians 7-5 Thursday. “He certainly understands. He’s been a pro about it the whole time. Unfortunately, the weather and schedule have wreaked havoc on our pitching rotation.”

Smyly was the team’s top left-handed reliever out of the bullpen last season. He was 6-0 with a 2.37 ERA in 63 appearances. He had 21 holds and two saves while striking out 81 batters in 76 innings.

He’s pitched brilliantly in the early going this year, throwing three shutout innings on two occasions while giving up just two hits.

“He’s been pretty effective out of the pen,” Ausmus said. “Hopefully, (the delay) won’t impact him negatively.”

Ausmus said he will closely monitor Smyly’s pitch count, so the bullpen will have to be ready to go at least three innings.

“We’re certainly going to have to watch him,” he said. “He hasn’t pitched more than three innings since his last start in spring training.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 0-2, 5.79 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-0, 0.00)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joba Chamberlain has thrown 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his last three appearances with five strikeouts. Chamberlain got four outs in Thursday’s 7-5 victory over Cleveland, including an inning-ending strikeout of C Yan Gomes with a runner on base. Chamberlain’s velocity has also been impressive, as his slider has shown renewed bite. “There are times when his slider looks like the old slider he threw when he first came up with the Yankees,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He threw one (Wednesday) that was 89 miles an hour. That’s a hard slider.”

--RHP Al Alburquerque has displayed unusually sharp control in his early outings. He issued his first walk this season on Thursday in his eighth relief appearance. Last season, he walked 34 batters in 49 innings, and in his two previous seasons, he allowed 37 walks in 56 2/3 innings. “He’s probably been our most consistent guy out of the pen,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

--RHP Evan Reed remains under investigation by the Detroit Police regarding an alleged sexual assault last month. He has not spoken to the media about the allegations but his attorneys issued a statement on Thursday, indicating that Reed gave a voluntary statement to investigators in late March. Reed, who has not been disciplined by the team during the investigation, has not given up a run in four appearances this season.

--RHP Justin Verlander notched his second win of the season on Thursday despite only lasting five innings. He threw 113 pitches while allowing three unearned runs, six hits and four walks. The Cleveland hitters fouled pitches off to extend at-bats and spike Verlander’s pitch count, though he could have lasted another inning if 3B Nick Castellanos hadn’t extended the fifth by committing a two-out error.

--1B Miguel Cabrera is showing signs of getting out of his early-season slump. He had two hits and scored a run on Thursday to raise his average to .250. He also drove a pitch into the right-centerfield gap that Cleveland CF Michael Bourn chased down. “That’s indicative of the type of hitter Miggy is,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Unfortunately, they had one of the faster players in the major leagues to run it down but it was a real nice swing.”

--2B Ian Kinsler had four RBIs in Detroit’s 7-5 win over Cleveland on Thursday. Kinsler blasted his second homer of the season on a 3-1 fastball against Indians starter Danny Salazar. He also had a run-scoring single and a stolen base, but committed a blunder by easily getting caught trying to steal third with one out in the sixth. Kinsler now has eight RBIs from the leadoff spot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been an All-Star for a reason but the thing his teammates and certainly the coaching staff likes about him is his grittiness. Yes, he’s got the ability to hit a home run, yes he can steal a base, yes he can play second base well but man, he sticks his nose in the dirt. He’s just a baseball rat.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, talking about 2B Ian Kinsler, who had four RBIs in Detroit’s 7-5 win over Cleveland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF Tyler Collins

==