Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A fat bullpen means a thin bench.

When the Tigers called up right-handed reliever Justin Miller on Friday, optioning out outfielder Tyler Collins, it gave Detroit an eight-man bullpen but left it with only three players on the bench.

Two straight five-inning starts plus the fact that lefty Drew Smyly was making his first start 13 games into Detroit’s season, left the Tigers a little stretched in their bullpen.

The addition of Miller figured to ease that.

But the deletion of the left-handed hitting Collins reduced Detroit’s bench to just three -- backup catcher Bryan Holaday, utility man Don Kelly and whichever of the Tigers two shortstops, Alex Gonzalez or Kevin Romine, isn’t in the starting lineup.

This definitely limits what manager Brad Ausmus can do in late-game situations, although the American League isn’t a flash and dash league for managers anyway.

“We do have some flexibility,” said Ausmus, whose team lost to the Los Angeles Angels 11-6 Friday. “Kelly can play first, third, left field, center and right. And Gonzalez and Romine can each play shortstop, second and third.”

Ausmus also noted Holaday didn’t have to be rooted to the bench because DH Victor Martinez can catch and play first.

”We can play without a DH part of a game,“ Ausmus said. ”I wouldn’t want to do it on a regular basis.

“Long-term, I don’t want to be short-handed on the bench. But there’s no set time limit to when that will change.”

It might be for 10 days, which is when Collins is eligible to return from the minors barring a medical emergency to someone on the Tigers roster.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 2-1, 3.92 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 0-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Miller was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Friday, giving Detroit eight relief pitchers and thinning its bench to three players. "I don't want to say we're short (on relievers)," said manager Brad Ausmus, who has gotten just five innings from his starters the last two days, "because most everybody is available. But there are guys I would prefer not to use." Miller pitched two innings Friday night for Detroit, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out a batter. The Tigers got just three innings from their Friday starter, Drew Smyly, making his first start of the season and whose longest outing had been three innings in relief. Miller, 26, pitched in four games for the Mud Hens, logging 4 2/3 innings and allowed three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

--OF Tyler Collins was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Friday to make room for RHP Justin Miller on Detroit’s roster. “We’re sending him down to the minors,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “to get him regular at-bats. This is for his own sake, really.” Collins, 23, appeared in seven games with the Tigers, going 2-for-14 (.143). Collins’ prospects for playing time over the next week were dim with Detroit supposed to face left-handed starters in five of the next six games.

--LHP Drew Smyly made his first start of the season Friday, officially marking his return to the rotation for the first time since 2012. Smyly pitched out of the bullpen last year and early this season due to days off and weather postponements that allowed Detroit to go with four starters. His longest relief outing this year was three innings, which he equaled Friday in his first start. Smyly was erratic with his fastball and allowed four runs on six hits and two walks. “You can’t really blame Smyly,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “It was his first start in three weeks. You have to cut him some slack.”

--3B Don Kelly got a start at third base Friday because manager Brad Ausmus figured he wouldn’t get a chance to for most of the next week with Detroit facing a slew of left-handed starters. The left-handed utility player was penciled in for rookie 3B Nick Castellanos. “I wanted to get him in there versus (RHP Jered) Weaver because we’re facing something like five left-handers in the next six games.”

--RHP Luke Putkonen was pummeled for seven runs in two innings Friday night. His fastball velocity was down from what it was last season, playing mostly at 91-92 mph Friday night as opposed to the 94-96 it was for much of 2013. Putkonen served up a fastball that 1B Albert Pujols slammed for a three-run home run in the sixth inning. He gave up four runs in the fourth, including a two-run home run.

--C Bryan Holaday is likely to start Saturday to give C Alex Avila a day off following a night game. “He may play a couple of games coming up,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “because of the number of left-handers we’re facing.”

--2B Ian Kinsler had a three-hit game Friday night, singling his last three times up. Kinsler is off to a .351 start with Detroit and has eight multi-hit games in his 13 games, second most in club history that early in a season. RF Torii Hunter had nine multi-hit games in his first 13 a year ago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt like I was out there forever in the second inning.” -- LHP Drew Smyly, who faced seven batters in a very long second inning during which he gave up two runs Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Luke Putkonen

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Alex Gonzalez

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Andrew Romine

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter