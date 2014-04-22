Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- J.D. Martinez felt a little awe struck when he entered the Detroit Tigers clubhouse.

Martinez, who played the last three seasons with the Houston Astros, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He wasn’t used to seeing a lot of All-Star caliber players milling around the clubhouse.

“I look around and I‘m just in shock right now with the players that are in here,” he said.

He had a similar reaction to his early call-up, though he was tearing up the International League. Martinez had a league-high 10 homers in 17 games, including six in seven games last week to earn Player of the Week honors.

Martinez, who walked as a pinch-hitter on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox, has been around the big leagues long enough to know what happens in the minors doesn’t necessarily carry over to the majors.

“This is the big leagues, that’s Triple-A,” he said. “It’s different. To do it up here means something.”

Martinez had opportunities to be an everyday outfielder with the Astros but didn’t hit well enough to seize that role. He had 24 home runs in 252 career games with a .251 average and a .387 slugging percentage. That made him expendable and the Astros released him at the end of spring training. Detroit, which was seeking outfield help after Andy Dirks suffered a back injury, picked him up two days later.

Manager Brad Ausmus plans to use him as a spot starter and pinch-hitter. A platoon with left fielder Rajai Davis isn’t feasible since both are right-handed hitters.

“He’s going to have to play against some right-handed pitching,” Ausmus said. “He has that ability to drive the ball and he was certainly swinging well down there. It’s tough to teach power.”

Martinez revamped his swing during the offseason, seeking to hit the ball with more power and reduce his groundouts. His Triple-A success made him feel he’s on the right path.

“Those first couple of weeks, I just wanted to pull my hair out,” he said. “I knew that it would pay dividends down the road, so I stayed focused and positive. It took awhile but I finally got accustomed to it and now it’s like second nature.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-7

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Charlie Leesman, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 2-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander has given up six earned runs in his four starts, but is coming off his shortest outing this season when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. Verlander lasted just five innings against Cleveland on Thursday while throwing 113 pitches but still picked up the win. He has generally been mediocre against the White Sox in his career, posting a 14-12 record with a 4.03 ERA.

--RHP Luke Putkonen was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to April 19. Putkonen was rocked in his last outing on Friday, giving up seven runs in two innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Manager Brad Ausmus does not believe Putkonen will be out an extended period. “I first heard about it a few days ago but it actually goes back to spring training,” Ausmus said. “It wouldn’t bother him on all pitches, just certain pitches. (Trainer) Kevin Rand doesn’t think it’s a long-term issue.”

--OF J.D. Martinez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. Martinez, who played parts of three seasons with the Houston Astros, was leading the International League with 10 home runs. He walked in a pinch-hitting appearance on Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Martinez, a right-handed hitter, will be used to spell LF Rajai Davis and RF Torii Hunter as well as pinch-hit.

--C Alex Avila collected his first RBI of the season in his 13th game on a bases-loaded groundout during the second inning on Monday. Avila had gone 36 official at-bats without an RBI. He is batting .175 but manager Brad Ausmus said his ability to call pitches, along with the trust the pitchers have in him, supersedes his hitting woes.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez fell apart after six strong innings against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. After giving up just one hit to that point, Sanchez allowed four hits to the next five batters, including three doubles. Sanchez, who struck out five, is still seeking his first victory this season despite a 3.54 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After the first two innings, (LHP John Danks) settled down and started using all his pitches. One at-bat, I saw something different come out of his hand every pitch. Danks knows how to pitch, keep us off-balance and change speeds and he did that tonight.” -- RF Torii Hunter, who had two of Detroit’s nine hits and scored its lone run Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus said Putkonen had experienced some discomfort during spring training on certain breaking pitches and continued to bother him at times in his early appearances. Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He was moved to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

=