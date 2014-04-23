Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Cabrera heats up after cool start

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera’s feats in recent years have sometimes made him seem superhuman. During the first month of this season, he has looked like just an ordinary player.

The reigning two-time American League Most Valuable Player was putting up numbers worthy of a backup catcher heading into Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He was hitting .206 with only one home run and seven RBI but broke out in a big way with three hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBI in an 8-6 victory.

He raised his average to .235 and now has three multi-hit games this season.

“I really don’t think anyone was worried about it,” Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler said. “It’s nice for everyone to see it from him, everyone else (outside the team). I don’t think he was too concerned with it. He know he’s going to have his at-bats and he’s going to get going and things are going to fall into place.”

He had tough luck in Monday’s game when he went hitless in four at-bats. He crushed two John Danks pitches in the opener of a four-game series, but the fly balls died in the deepest park of Comerica Park. Each traveled approximately 400 feet, but it is 430 feet where the scoreboard in located on the right-center field fence.

“This is as big a park as there is out there, really,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He still performs at Hall of Fame levels, but when things aren’t going your way, that’s what happens -- you end hitting 800 feet of outs. Instead of hitting it 30 feet to the right, where it goes halfway up the bleachers, he hits it in the pocket of the right-center field wall where it’s as deep as can be in the park.”

Cabrera kept his opposite-field approach on Tuesday and it paid off, as both of his extra-base hits went in that direction.

Cabrera has a .321 career average in March and April regular-season games and posted a .363 batting average with 28 RBIs in April last season en route to hitting .348 with 44 homers and 137 RBIs.

Right fielder Torii Hunter said it was inevitable Cabrera would get rolling.

“That guy is killing the ball,” he said. “As long as he keeps hitting the ball hard, they’re going to find holes and he knows that. He’s been around 11 or 12 years and he knows in the end, he’s going to have the numbers.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-7

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (Drew Smyly, 1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs. White Sox (Andre Rienzo, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila went 3 for 4 on Tuesday to raise his season average to .227. He knocked in his second run of the season with his fifth-inning double. Avila’s issues at the plate has been a hot topic, but manager Brad Ausmus has stuck by his catcher because of his game-calling and all-around defense. Another encouraging sign was that all three hits by the left-handed Avila came against left-handed pitchers.

--RHP Justin Verlander notched his third win of the season against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. He allowed eight hits but gave up just two runs while striking out seven. Verlander has not allowed more than two earned runs in his five starts. “It’s incredible to watch him compete when guys get into scoring position,” 2B Ian Kinsler said.

--OF J.D. Martinez got his first start of the season and went 1 for 4 with a walk and a run scored. Martinez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Monday after he hit a league-high 10 home runs in the first month of the season. He walked in a pinch-hitting appearance that night. Martinez will continue to see spot duty in the outfield.

--CF Austin Jackson received his first day off of the season on Tuesday. Manager Brad Ausmus said it was time to give Jackson a break. “He’s played in every game,” he said. “He’ll be back in there (Wednesday). Everyone needs a day off, a lot of times for a mental break more than anything else.”

--LHP Ian Krol has better stats against left-handed hitters, but he has manager Brad Ausmus’ trust to get many right-handed batters out. Ausmus let Krol pitched to White Sox veteran Paul Konerko on Monday and he induced the right-handed batter to foul out. “I said that about Krol two weeks ago, that I felt he could get righties and lefties,” Ausmus said. Lefties are hitting .154 against Krol, while righties are batting .333.

--RHP Max Scherzer has impressed manager Brad Ausmus with his attention to detail. Scherzer, who starts Thursday’s matinee against the White Sox, asked Ausmus and first baseman Miguel Cabrera to join him before batting practice to work on slow rollers to first in which Scherzer covers the bag. Ausmus, a longtime catcher, could not ever recall a pitcher making such a request. “It tells you how much pride he takes in not only his pitching but other parts of his game, that he cares that much about a play that might happen six times a season,” Ausmus said.

--LHP Drew Smyly tries to bounce back from his poor first start when he faces the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Smyly was removed after just three innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday after allowing four runs, six hits and two walks. He had two scoreless three-inning stints in relief heading into the start. He does not have a decision in nine career appearances against the White Sox, including two starts, while posting a 4.60 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus said Putkonen had experienced some discomfort during spring training on certain breaking pitches and continued to bother him at times in his early appearances. Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He was moved to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez