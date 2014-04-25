Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The first month of the season has reinforced what makes the Detroit Tigers a perennial contender. While the weather has often been unpredictable, the starting rotation has consistently delivered quality outings.

Detroit’s rotation ranked second in the American League with a 2.96 ERA heading into Thursday’s matinee and got another strong performance, as right-hander Max Scherzer held the Chicago White Sox to two runs in six innings. The Tigers have 12 quality starts in 19 games.

The staff has dealt with some chilly days and nights in home games, as well as some extra idle time with four off days and two postponements. That has made little impact on the group’s results.

“It’s never an excuse,” said Scherzer, who notched his second victory on Thursday. “We expect to be successful no matter what the conditions. Whether it’s hot, cold, windy, rainy, snowy, you’ve got to go out there with the mindset that we’re going to have success. Never let the elements deter you from that.”

The other half of Detroit’s dynamic duo, Justin Verlander, is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in five starts. No. 3 starter Anibal Sanchez is still looking for his first victory despite a 3.54 ERA. No. 4 starter Rick Porcello, who starts the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Friday, has a 2-1 record and 3.15 ERA in three starts.

No. 5 starter Drew Smyly, the rotation’s lone left-hander, bounced back from a poor first start against the Los Angeles Angels by holding the White Sox to two runs in six innings on Wednesday.

“As a whole, we’ve thrown the ball very well,” Scherzer said. “We’re doing a lot of good things on the mound as a starting staff and our pen is doing good things as well. Any time we can go out there and limit what they do, it just makes it easier on the offense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-0, 2.37 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 1-1, 2.33)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Danny Worth received his first start since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo in Thursday’s matinee against the Chicago White Sox. He went 1-for-3 with an infield hit and a walk and scored a run. Worth, who was promoted after SS Alex Gonzalez was released on April 20, will continue to see spot starts while also being used a pinch-runner.

--SS Andrew Romine did not start on Thursday but manager Brad Ausmus reiterated that Romine, who is hitting .241 with a .371 on-base percentage, has emerged as the regular shortstop. The only other option is Danny Worth, who has bounced between the big leagues and Triple-A Toledo in recent years. “The way he’s played both offensively and defensively, he’s kind of earned that right now,” Ausmus said. “A straight platoon is tough because you don’t see that many lefties. You don’t want guys sitting too much.”

--3B Nick Castellanos has been solid defensively, making only one error in 16 appearances. Castellanos, who had two hits and an RBI in Thursday’s win over the White Sox, played left field for Triple-A Toledo last season. He returned to his natural position when 1B Prince Fielder was traded to Texas and Miguel Cabrera moved from third to first. “His comfort level has risen,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s still learning the players in the league and where he should be positioned in particular situations. But as far as the physical skill of fielding grounders, he’s improved quite a bit since the first day of spring training.”

--RHP Rick Porcello makes his fourth start of the season in the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Friday night. Porcello’s sinker was in top form in his last start on April 20, when he limited the Los Angeles Angels to one run on five hits in seven innings. He has a 7-6 record with a 3.68 ERA in 19 lifetime starts against the Twins, including a 4-2 mark with a 2.85 ERA in seven starts at Minnesota’s Target Field.

--RHP Max Scherzer won his second straight start on Thursday, holding the White Sox to two runs in six innings while striking out 10. He became only the second Tigers pitcher since at least 1914 to record seven strikeouts in his first five starts. Mickey Lolich also achieved that in 1970. Scherzer’s ERA has now dipped to 2.45.

--1B Miguel Cabrera drove in three runs with two singles on Thursday, including a crucial two-run, two-out hit in the seventh. Cabrera has six RBIs in his last three games to raise his average to .250 and RBI total to 13. “I want to say it’s good to see but, c‘mon, we expect it,” RHP Max Scherzer said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I‘m able to show you different looks every time you come to the plate, that’s when I‘m pitching my best. I felt like I was able to do that today. Even though they sprinkled in some hits in there, I felt like I was able to keep them from doing any big damage or having a big inning.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, who won his second straight start on Thursday, holding the White Sox to two runs in six innings while striking out 10.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus said Putkonen had experienced some discomfort during spring training on certain breaking pitches and it continued to bother him at times in his early appearances. Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He was moved to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez