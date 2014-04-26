Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS - Who knew the Detroit Tigers would be getting one of free agency’s early gems when they inked outfielder Rajai Davis to a two-year contract last December? A utility outfielder for much of his big league career, expectations were not sky high for the former Toronto Blue Jay, known mostly for his base-stealing prowess.

But Davis has done that and more over the season’s first few weeks. In a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins Friday, Davis had three hits - his second consecutive three-hit game - an RBI and a stolen base, bumping his batting average to .354.

“I’ve really been trusting in God and trusting in the abilities He has given me to work with and believing that is going to work day-in and day-out,” Davis said.

That faith, combined with a lineup filled with veterans with extensive resumes has helped Davis get off to the best start of his career. Davis said he has leaned on some of those veterans for help, including Torii Hunter, Miguel Cabrera and Justin Verlander.

“I’ve already learned a lot of stuff from them,” Davis said. “There’s a reason why they are so successful in this league and I‘m starting to see why. I‘m just thankful for this opportunity.”

Getting regular at-bats has helped Davis too. He is with his fifth organization since making his Major League debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2007, and a steady spot in the lineup as allowed Davis to find an early groove and stick with it.

”That always helps,“ Davis said. ”Whenever you can play consistently you have time to make adjustments. And when you can make adjustments, it puts a little less pressure on you.

“But it’s always nice to get off to a strong start, get off to a fast start. To be able to help these guys and this team win, is really the ultimate goal.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-8

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 0-2, 3.54 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 1-1, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila left the game Friday in the fifth inning with a left shin contusion. He is considered day-to-day.

--3B Nick Castellanos’ 13 RBIs in April are the fourth most by a Tigers rookie in franchise history and the most since Matt Nokes had 14 in 1987.

--RF Torii Hunter had three hits, including a pair of doubles, against his former team, the Minnesota Twins, Friday night. He now has four consecutive multi-hit games against the Twins and is 16-for-37 in his last eight games against Minnesota.

--LF Rajai Davis had three hits Friday and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games. He also added his ninth RBI and eighth stolen base.

--RHP Rick Porcello earned his third win of the season Friday against the Twins and improved to 5-1 in his last seven starts at Target Field. He has a 3.10 ERA over that span.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had two hits Friday night and is now batting .313 with 30 doubles, 27 home runs and 103 RBIs in 113 career games against Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just go out and play. Even when I played for the Twins, I just went out and played hard and gave it my all. That’s what I‘m doing with the Tigers. Doesn’t matter if it’s the Twins or whoever, I just try to put forth my best effort.” -- OF Torii Hunter, after a three-hit night against his former team in a 10-6 win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

-- C Alex Avila left the April 25 game in the fifth inning with a left shin contusion. He is considered day-to-day.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus said Putkonen had experienced some discomfort during spring training on certain breaking pitches and it continued to bother him at times in his early appearances. Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He was moved to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery on right elbow) underwent surgery March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Anibal Sanchez

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

