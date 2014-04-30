Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Finding a rhythm and a sense of normalcy has been hard to come by for the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus appreciates off days early in the season, but the Tigers have been off more than they would have wanted. A disjointed schedule has not been ideal. The Tigers have already had eight off days, which includes three games postponed due to weather. Their 22 games played are the fewest in the majors, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have played the most with 29 games.

“We’ve been talking about it since the first road trip really,” Ausmus said. “We haven’t had a rhythm. We had an off day and a rainout in the first homestand. We had three off days because of bad weather the following 10 days. There’s no continuity to the whole thing.”

Already coming into the Tigers’ two-game series against the White Sox with back-to-back days off, Detroit faced another oddity Tuesday. Starting pitcher Justin Verlander warmed up and was ready to start the bottom of the first when the skies opened and it began to rain. It forced Verlander and the Tigers off the field before he had even thrown a pitch.

“I wasn’t too happy about that,” Verlander said with laugh. “I try to not let it affect me. There’s not much you can do.”

Although the rain delay lasted only 21 minutes, it was just another quirk that disrupted the Tigers. Detroit has another off day Thursday before playing 13 consecutive days with only one off day the rest of May.

“It’s been kind of choppy, and I’ve eaten a lot more because we’ve had more time for meals,” Ausmus said. “Baseball-wise it’s been too much. It’s good to have a few off days early, but this has probably been a little bit too much in terms of finding a rhythm as both a hitter and a pitcher.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-9

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 2-1, 2.45 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-1, 11.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of lower back spasms, though he was available to pinch hit. It gave a rare start to C Bryan Holaday. Before Tuesday, Holaday appeared in only 29 games with 15 career starts -- all with Detroit -- but he got the opportunity against LHP Jose Quintana. However, Avila will get another day of rest Wednesday and combined with Thursday’s off day, he should be back in the lineup Friday.

--1B Miguel Cabrera singled in the first inning to tie Travis Fryman for 22nd in franchise history with 1,176 hits. Cabrera, a career .320 hitter, has had a slow start to the season. Through the Tigers’ first 21 games, Cabrera is hitting .259 with only two home runs. The Tigers’ run differential of plus-four is tied for fifth best in the American League, and the offense should only get better as Cabrera heats up. It helps Detroit that Victor Martinez and Torii Hunter have been hitting well behind Cabrera.

--DH Victor Martinez has struck out only three times in 84 plate appearances this season. He currently ranks as the toughest player to strike out in the American League, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus lauded his designated hitter. Ausmus said his ability to avoid striking out is “amazing.” Martinez has never struck out more than 78 times in one season. “He does not give a pitch away,” Ausmus said. “His focus is there every single pitch.”

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on his right middle finger) is progressing as he heals from a blister that exposed the skin. Sanchez, who has been on the disabled list since April 27, will throw Wednesday to test his finger. Manager Brad Ausmus said his finger looks good and now he must “build up the skin on the end of that finger where it can take the friction of a baseball coming off of it again.” Sanchez is 0-2 with a 3.13 ERA in five starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Part of his ability to be successful as a bunter is I think the sneak-attack tactic when the third baseman is playing him back. If you don’t know a player and they’re a catcher, you often assume they won’t bunt or they can’t run well.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, of C Bryan Holaday, who dropped a perfect bunt toward third base in the ninth inning that scored the winning run Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (left shin contusion) left the April 25 game. He entered the April 26 game as a sub, and he is day-to-day. He was scratched from the April 29 starting lineup though he was available to pinch hit. He will sit April 30 so he can get extra rest with May 1’s day off.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He will throw April 30 to test the skin on his finger. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said his finger looks good and now he must “build up the skin on the end of that finger where it can take the friction of a baseball coming off of it again.”

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus said Putkonen had experienced some discomfort during spring training on certain breaking pitches and it continued to bother him at times in his early appearances. Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

UT Don Kelly

UT Andrew Romine

UT Victor Martinez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

=