Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Backup catcher Bryan Holaday is making the most of his opportunities this week.

Inserted in the lineup on Tuesday after starter Alex Avila was abruptly afflicted with back spasms, Holaday turned in the game’s biggest play with a surprise two-out bunt in the ninth inning that scored teammate Austin Jackson for the go-ahead run in a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

On Wednesday, Holaday went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, a walk and a run in a 5-1 win.

Holaday’s double scored Victor Martinez and Jackson and chased White Sox starter Hector Noesi.

“He’s doing a great job,” said right-hander Max Scherzer, who worked seven innings Wednesday and improved to 3-1. “He’s in a difficult position being the backup and, when he’s gotten his number called, he’s really stepped up to the plate in every facet -- offensively and defensively.”

Holaday, 26, is in his third season with Detroit. Last year he played in 16 games and hit .296 with one homer and two RBIs.

So far this season he has appeared in eight games and has a .286 average.

Avila is likely to be back in the lineup Friday for the series opener in Kansas City.

“We’ve (also) got the off-day on Thursday, so I think giving him the two days will be better,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “As long as he’s fine, he’ll be back in there on Friday.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-9

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 3-1, 3.96 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 3-2, 2.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Alex Avila sat out a second straight game with back spasms but appears likely to be back in the lineup Friday for a series opener in Kansas City. Avila was pulled from the lineup Tuesday hours before a series opener against the White Sox. “He’s not going to play regardless,” manager Brad Ausmus said Tuesday after a 4-3 victory. “We’ve (also) got the off day on Thursday, so I think giving him the two days will be better. As long as he’s fine, he’ll be back in there on Friday.”

--LHP Robbie Ray will make his major league debut Tuesday, manager Brad Ausmus confirmed. “He’s pitched very well,” Ausmus said. “His last few starts have been outstanding. With (Anibal) Sanchez down, we need someone to fill his slot, and hopefully he can do well.” Ray, 22, is 3-2 with a 1.59 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Toledo. “We think he’s got the stuff to be able to get big league hitters out, but he’s definitely still in the learning process as a pitcher,” Ausmus said.

--RHP Max Scherzer, the reigning Cy Young award, beat the White Sox for the second time in less than a week as he struck out seven through six shutout innings on Wednesday. “I thought I could have been a little more efficient so I could have pitched a little deeper into the game,” Scherzer said. “But the job I did really well was pitching with runners on base. When they threatened, I was able to pitch at my best and execute all my pitches and that was the difference.” Scherzer (3-1) threw 105 pitches in his six-inning outing while giving up four hits and walking three as he improved to 10-5 against the White Sox. Four of his seven strikeouts came with runners in scoring position through the first four innings.

--C Bryan Holaday is making the most of his two starts this week in place of regular Alex Avila. On Tuesday, Holaday had a game-winning RBI on a bunt. On Wednesday, he tied a career high with two RBIs. That gave him three RBIs against the White Sox in this week’s two-game series after he had three RBIs in his past 29 games. “He’s doing a great job,” RHP Max Scherzer said. “He’s in a difficult position being the backup, and when he’s gotten his number called he’s really stepped up to the plate in every facet -- offensively and defensively.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I could have been a little more efficient so I could have pitched a little deeper into the game. But the job I did really well was pitching with runners on base. When they threatened, I was able to pitch at my best and execute all my pitches, and that was the difference.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, after striking out seven batters through six shutout innings Wednesday to beat the White Sox for the second time in five days.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Alex Avila (left shin contusion) left the April 25 game. He entered the April 26 game as a sub, and he is day-to-day. He was scratched from the April 29 starting lineup though he was available to pinch hit. He sat April 30 so he could get extra rest with the team off May 1. He is expected back May 2.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez