Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Tigers signed right-handed pitcher Joel Hanrahan to bolster an insecure bullpen.

While the Tigers went into Friday night leading the American League Central, the bullpen had a 5.37 ERA with a 5-3 record, yielding 74 hits and walking 23 in 70 1/3 innings.

Hanrahan, had Tommy John surgery last year and has not pitched in the majors since May 6. He will work out at the Tigers’ facility at Lakeland, Fla. until he is ready to pitch.

“I don’t want to put a time frame on it,” Hanrahan said in a conference call. “I don’t think Dave (Dombrowski, general manager) wants to put a time frame on it. ... If I‘m ready in 30 days, that’s great. If it takes 40 days, I think we’re all on board.”

Hanrahan’s one-year contract is guaranteed for $1 million with incentives that could take it to $3 million.

Hanrahan, a two-time All-Star, has logged 100 saves with a 3.85 ERA in seven big league seasons with the Nationals, Pirates and Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-9

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 1-1, 3.60 ERA) at Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 1-1, 2.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joel Hanrahan, who had reconstructive elbow surgery last May while with the Red Sox, has signed a one-year contract with the Tigers. He has a 22-18 record with 100 saves in 362 appearances in the majors. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June, but will continue rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He could serve as the setup for RHP Joe Nathan when he is healthy.

--LHP Drew Smyly will make his third start Saturday after beginning the year in the bullpen. Smyly got a no-decision in his previous start, April 23, allowing two runs and six hits in six innings against the White Sox, striking out seven and walking one.

--RHP Rick Porcello had not faced the Royals since 2012, but was dominant in a Friday night 8-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium. Porcello did not allow a base runner after DH Billy Butler led off the fourth with a home run, retiring his final 12 batters. Porcello, who struck out six and walked none, won his third straight start and lowered his ERA to 3.66.

--RF Torii Hunter stroked two singles to extend his hitting streak to nine games. That’s his longest streak since an 11-game streak from May 18-June 2, 2013.

--LHP Mike Belfiore, who the Tigers claimed earlier this year off waivers from the Orioles, was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Joel Hanrahan, who was signed Friday. Belfiore was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games, one start, with the Mud Hens. Belfiore, 25, has made one major league appearance last season with the Orioles, giving up two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Throwing first-pitch strikes I think was the biggest key tonight. Being ahead 0-1 instead of 1-0 is huge. You can go a lot of different ways when you do that.” -- RHP Rick Porcello, who struck out six and walked none to beat the Royals Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--C Alex Avila (left shin contusion) left the April 25 game. He entered the April 26 game as a sub, and he is day-to-day. He was scratched from the April 29 starting lineup though he was available to pinch hit. He sat April 30 so he could get extra rest with the team off May 1. He returned May 2.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez