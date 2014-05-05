Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When the Tigers acquired infielder Andrew Romine from the Angels on March 21, it barely created a ripple among the spring training transactions.

Romine made his 15th start at shortstop Sunday, bringing stability to the position with shortstop Jose Iglesias on the 60-day disabled list with a bilateral tibial stress fracture.

”No question he’s played excellent at shortstop,“ Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. ”We knew he was good, but he’s probably been better than forecast, defensively.

“I would say his range is a little bit better than I was expecting. We certainly knew he had a very good arm, but his range -- I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise as I didn’t really know him that well -- but I didn’t realize he had that good of a range.”

Romine has also stolen three bases without being caught after leading the Midwest League in 2008 with 62 steals.

“He can run,” Ausmus said. “He’s not just a fast runner. He’s a base-stealing threat. He can go from first to third, second to home (on singles) or first to home on a double. Or he can steal a base.”

Romine’s three hits Sunday in the 9-4 triumph over the Royals matched his career best.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 17-9

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Astros (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-2, 5.52 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 3-1, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander did not allow a hit until DH Billy Butler’s two-out single in the sixth. Verlander left after giving up three runs in the seventh and his pitch count up to 107. ”It always enters early on,“ Verlander said of the no-hitter. But at the same time, there’s a long way to go. It’s going to be on your mind a little bit, but you can’t let it be there too much.”

--RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 11 games with three more hits. He also drove in three runs. Hunter upped his average to .319.

--1B Miguel Cabrera connected with a two-run double in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. He is hitting .378 (17-for-45) in that span. He has 1,183 hits as a Tiger, one shy of tying Jim Northrup for 20th on the Tigers’ all-time list.

--LHP Phil Coke gave up two runs on three hits, including two doubles, and a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. That pushed Coke’s ERA to 9.39 in eight relief appearances, allowing eight runs on 13 hits and three walks in 7 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .382 off him. “There just seemed to be one pitch where he was missing with his location,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “From the dugout, you see 92, 94 (mph), and he’s added a cutter, a slider. My gut says he’ll be clearing a hurdle. Because we’re gonna need him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m glad I‘m managing him and not against him. There was not much not to like about this game.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, of RHP Justin Verlander, who did not allow a hit until Billy Butler’s two-out single in the sixth of Sunday’s 9-4 win over the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is scheduled to throw to hitters the week of May 5. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period. He threw a side session May 4.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

=