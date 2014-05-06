Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Left-hander Robbie Ray says he hasn’t been nervous for a start since his first minor league game. He grudgingly admits he might have some butterflies when he makes his major league debut on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Filling in for injured Anibal Sanchez, Ray will face the Houston Astros after going 3-2 with a 1.53 ERA in six appearances -- including five starts -- with Triple-A Toledo. Ray was the key component for the Tigers in the controversial trade of starter Doug Fister to Washington.

“I don’t know if I‘m anxious but I‘m definitely excited,” Ray said on Monday. “It’s good to be here. I wasn’t really expecting it this early in the season. I might be a little nervous in the first inning but I think I’ll settle down.”

A strong outing by Ray could help quiet the critics of the offseason deal that sent the steady and proven Fister to the National League. The Tigers also received utility man Steve Lombardozzi, who was traded to Baltimore before the season, and left-handed reliever Ian Krol.

“I was shocked,” Ray said. “I didn’t think I was going to get traded but I knew I was coming to a good organization.”

Krol has emerged as the main left-hander in the bullpen with a 2.70 ERA in 13 appearances but the Tigers need Ray to develop into a starter to justify the trade.

Krol has what manager Brad Ausmus calls a sneaky fastball but improved command of his curveball led to his quick start with the Mud Hens.

“He seems calm on the mound,” Ausmus said. “He doesn’t seem overwhelmed. He might be churning inside but he doesn’t show it.”

Sanchez, who went on the 15-day disabled list on April 27, has a right middle finger laceration, is expected back sometime this month. Ray will likely go back to Toledo, though it’s possible he could be retained with the Tigers lacking in left-handed bullpen arms.

A splashy debut would help his case to stay in the majors.

“Guys are telling me when you’re out there, take a step back, look around and just take it in because you only get one debut,” he said.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 18-9

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 0-5, 5.63 ERA) at Tigers (Robbie Ray, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles against Houston on Monday. He is batting .415 with eight runs scored, five doubles, a homer and nine RBIs during the streak. Hunter, who was in No. 2 spot in the order against the Astros, has raised his season average to .327.

--RHP Max Scherzer won his fourth consecutive start on Monday, pitching eight scoreless innings in the 2-0 win over the Astros. Scherzer struck out nine and has now struck out seven or more batters in each of his first seven starts. Only three other American League pitchers have recorded longer streaks to start a season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera saw his 10-game hitting streak ended on Monday as he went 0-for-4. Cabrera had runners on base in three of those at-bats but was retired on two grounders and a strikeout by Astros starter Jarred Cosart. His batting average dropped to .270.

--DH Victor Martinez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer in the eighth inning on Monday. Martinez is driving the ball with more power this season, as he has already gone deep five times after hitting 14 home runs last season. He struck out looking in the first inning against Houston starter Jarred Cosart, the first time Martinez fanned on a called strike since May 21, 2013, when Cleveland’s Matt Albers, now with the Astros, got him. The streak lasted 154 games and 579 at-bats.

--RHP Luke Putkonen will throw an inning for Class-A West Michigan on Wednesday. Putkonen, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on April 19 with right elbow inflammation, will begin a rehab stint with another affiliate if his Wednesday outing goes well. Putkonen appeared in only two games before heading to the DL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Teams that expect to go to the playoffs and want to make a run at the playoffs have to win 2-1, 1-0, 2-0 games because those are the types of games you’re going to be playing during the playoffs and down the stretch. You’ve got to be able to execute not only pitches but make plays defensively to win those games.” -- Tigers C Alex Avila.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period. He threw a side session May 4. Putkonen is scheduled to throw an inning with Class-A West Michigan on May 7.

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is scheduled to throw to hitters the week of May 5. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

