Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Austin Jackson is still getting used to batting behind Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez instead of being the guy they knock in.

Jackson has led off most of his career but was moved down the order by first-year manager Brad Ausmus to accommodate two offseason acquisitions, second baseman Ian Kinsler and left fielder Rajai Davis. Jackson has batted 14 games in the No. 5 spot -- right behind Cabrera and Martinez -- and 13 others in the No. 6 spot.

“It’s a different kind of pressure,” said Jackson, the team’s center fielder. “You’re hitting with runners on and trying to get that run in, as opposed to trying to set the table for the middle-of-the-order guys. Pitchers are trying to do everything they can to prevent that run from getting across the plate, so that makes it a little bit tough to get a good pitch to hit.”

With 44 home runs in his five-year career, Jackson isn’t the typical power threat batting from those spots. He has two home runs this season along with nine other extra-base hits. But he has found other ways to drive in runs, with four of his 10 RBIs coming on sacrifice flies.

He’s also showing improved patience, drawing 15 walks in 27 games compared to 52 last season in 129 games.

Ausmus’ desire for aggressive base running has made Jackson, who is batting .289, a bigger threat once he gets on base. He’s third on team with 16 runs scored while stealing four bases, as opposed to a combined 20 steals in the past two seasons from the leadoff spot.

“It helps when you put that type of pressure on the opposing team,” Jackson said. “When you’re playing a team that you know will take the extra base if you give it to them, it makes it a little bit tough on the defense, knowing they have to make a good throw and make sure to get the ball in quickly. It makes a difference. I’ve been on the other side of that, when guys are putting that pressure on you, and it can get real tough.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 19-9

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 0-2, 5.26 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 4-1, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello will go for his fourth consecutive victory in as many starts when he faces the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Porcello was sharp in Kansas City on Friday, allowing two runs in seven innings while striking out six without a walk. He has started once against the Astros in his career, a no-decision last May 2 when gave up three runs in seven innings and struck out seven.

--RF Torii Hunter extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double in the first inning against Houston on Tuesday and tacked on a seventh-inning single. Hunter is batting .421 during the streak with nine runs scored and 10 RBIs. Hunter is tied with Baltimore’s Nick Markakis for the longest active streak in the American League.

--RHP Jose Ortega was optioned to Toledo to make room for Tuesday’s starting pitcher, Robbie Ray. Ortega made only one appearance after he was recalled from Toledo last month, a 1 1/3-inning stint on April 26 in which he gave up four runs at Minnesota. He didn’t get another chance because the Tigers’ starters have gone deep into games since that outing.

--OF J.D. Martinez made his fifth start of the season on Tuesday against his former team, the Houston Astros. He went 1-for-4 and drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a single. Martinez, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Toledo on April 21, is hitting .273 while filling in for all three starting outfielders.

--1B Miguel Cabrera piled up four hits and drove in four runs in Detroit’s 11-4 win over Houston on Tuesday. Cabrera, who hit his third homer of the season in the first inning, is now batting .293 after struggling through the first month of the season. He has 34 career games with four or more hits.

--LHP Robbie Ray won his major-league debut on Tuesday, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. He escaped a two-on, no-out jam in the first inning and retired 10 batters at one point. Ray filled in for injured RHP Anibal Sanchez, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a right middle finger laceration. Ray will start again on Sunday unless Sanchez makes a quick recovery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When your team is putting up runs behind you, you can pitch more aggressively. It’s big to have that run support.” -- LHP Robbie Ray, who won his major league debut Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period. He threw a side session May 4. Putkonen is scheduled to throw an inning with Class-A West Michigan on May 7.

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is scheduled to throw to hitters the week of May 5. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez