Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Robbie Ray’s solid major league debut on Tuesday made general manager Dave Dombrowski look a little smarter.

Dombrowski came under heavy fire for his offseason trade that sent right-hander Doug Fister to the Washington Nationals for Ray, reliever Ian Krol and utility man Steve Lombardozzi. Critics felt Dombrowski didn’t get enough for Fister, considering the value of proven starting pitchers.

The trade looked even more suspect when Dombrowski traded Lombardozzi to Baltimore at the end of spring training for aging shortstop Alex Gonzalez, who quickly proved he couldn’t play anymore and was released.

The trade now looks a little different because of early-season developments. Krol has emerged as manager Brad Ausmus’ main left-handed option in the bullpen. Fister, meanwhile, is finally making his Washington debut on Friday after battling a lat strain.

Despite that, Dombrowski needs the 22-year-old Ray to blossom into a quality starter to justify the move. Ray had the advantage of pitching against the majors’ worst team, the Houston Astros, in his debut but his impressive performance can’t be discounted.

He held the Astros scoreless until the sixth and retired 10 consecutive batters after giving up an infield single in the second. He also wriggled out of a two-on, none-out situation in the first without giving up a run.

“He never looked rattled,” Ausmus said. “Once he got through the first inning, he seemed to get into a rhythm.”

Ray will start again on Sunday before Anibal Sanchez comes off the 15-day disabled list. He could then return to Triple-A Toledo for more seasoning or move into the bullpen, which could use another left-handed arm.

In the short term, Ray gives the Tigers some insurance in case another starter gets injured. In the long term, he could become a part of the rotation as a low-cost replacement if free-agent-to-be Max Scherzer accepts a giant payday elsewhere.

Either way, Ray could eventually make the Fister trade seem like a fair deal.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-9

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 2-2, 3.96 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-1, 2.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Torii Hunter saw his 13-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday when he went 0-for-4. Hunter flied out three times against Houston starter Brad Peacock and struck out against reliever Josh Zeid. Hunter is still hitting .321, second among Detroit’s regulars behind LF Rajai Davis (.330).

--1B Miguel Cabrera hit his second first-inning home run in as many nights on Wednesday, a two-run shot that Houston right fielder George Springer got a glove on before it landed in the first row. Cabrera has six RBIs in his last two games and 18 in the last 13 games. He’s hitting .386 during that 13-game span.

--LHP Drew Smyly starts on Thursday after two consecutive sharp outings. He followed up a two-run, six-inning stint against the Chicago White Sox with seven shutout innings against Kansas City on Saturday despite a 10-day layoff. Smyly, who has given up just two hits in 24 plate appearances by left-handed hitters, faced the Astros twice as a reliever last season and held them scoreless in 2 2/3 innings.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez threw 50 pitches in a light bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another bullpen session Thursday. Sanchez went on the 15-day disabled list on April 27 with a right middle finger laceration. Manager Brad Ausmus said it’s unlikely Sanchez will require a rehab start before he’s activated. Sanchez is expected to return to the rotation next week.

--RHP Rick Porcello didn’t have his best stuff Wednesday, according to catcher Alex Avila, but it was good enough to notch his fourth straight victory. Porcello lasted 6 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits while striking out five. He lowered his ERA to 3.49 with his fourth quality outing of the season.

--DH Victor Martinez hit a solo homer, his sixth of the season, during the sixth inning Wednesday. Martinez has nearly half as many homers as he did last year, when he stroked 14. He also extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a .378 average during that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When your team is putting up runs behind you, you can pitch more aggressively. It’s big to have that run support.” -- LHP Robbie Ray after his MLB debut, an 11-4 win over Houston, on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. Manager Brad Ausmus doesn’t believe Putkonen will be out for an extended period. He threw a side session May 4. Putkonen is scheduled to throw an inning with Class-A West Michigan on May 7.

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is scheduled to throw to hitters the week of May 5. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6. He is scheduled to throw another bullpen session May 8.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

RHP Jose Ortega

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez