Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- After a rocky start to the season, Joba Chamberlain is becoming a stabilizing force in the Detroit Tigers’ bullpen.

Chamberlain, the longtime New York Yankees reliever who signed with the Tigers in December, has not allowed a run in his past five appearances and has only given up two runs in his last 11 outings. He is now the main setup man, a role that many expected Bruce Rondon to fill before Rondon joined the long line of pitchers who had Tommy John surgery this spring.

Chamberlain’s goal all along was to win the eighth-inning role.

“It was something I knew how to do,” he said. “I knew what the role was and what it took, so I try to embrace that and do everything in my power to get the ball to Joe (Nathan, the closer).”

His latest appearance against Houston on Wednesday was arguably his best to date. He inherited a two-on, two-out situation in the seventh and induced Astros second baseman Jose Altuve to ground out. He then struck out the side in the eighth, and the Tigers went on to win 6-2.

Chamberlain had his own experience with the dreaded Tommy John procedure, undergoing the surgery in 2011. He endured a slow road to full recovery, as his 4.93 ERA last season suggested. He finished with 26 walks and 38 strikeouts in 42 innings a year ago, but his fastball and slider are showing more bite with his new team. He has 18 strikeouts and just three walks in 12 2/3 innings.

The Tigers signed him for the bargain price of $2.5 million, but he will command a much bigger payday as a free agent again after the season if he continues pitching at his current level.

“It’s two years out of surgery, so it’s a matter of getting back and getting comfortable,” he said. “At times last year, it went really well, and at times last year, it went really bad. It’s part of the game. You’ve got to continue to grind and continue to work and understand it’s going to come along if you put the work in.”

Chamberlain is far removed from the much-ballyhooed prospect he was when the Yankees brought him up in 2007. Wisdom, along with injuries, made him a totally different player.

“I‘m a pitcher now, just reading swings, reading stances, knowing the situation, knowing if I faced the guy before and how I got him out,” he said. “Early in my career, I just threw. But that’s part of growing. This game is so hard and there’s so many adjustments to be made. It’s a game of change, it’s a game of you making adjustments and other people making adjustments. For me, it was being able to learn to pitch and slow the game down.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-10

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 3-1, 4.72 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 4-1, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Victor Martinez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with three hits Thursday, including his seventh home run of the season. Martinez hit an 0-2 pitch over the fence for the second time in as many games. He is batting .405 during the streak, raising his season average to .333.

--RHP Luke Putkonen threw an inning of scoreless relief during a rehab outing with Class A West Michigan on Wednesday. The long reliever is on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He will continue his rehab with Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

--LHP Drew Smyly took the loss Thursday, allowing three fifth-inning runs after cruising through the first four innings. He was removed with two on and one out in the sixth. He gave a solo home run to Astros rookie RF George Springer, the third time in his four starts that Smyly allowed a long ball. Smyly, who threw 96 pitches, saw his ERA rise to 2.96. It was a disappointing performance considering he threw seven shutout innings in Kansas City in his previous start.

--RHP Justin Verlander hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a start this season. He will try to keep that streak alive when he faces Minnesota on Friday. Verlander has won four of his last five starts, including a May 4 outing at Kansas City in which he allowed three runs in seven innings. Verlander, who has struck out seven or more batters in four of his past five games, is 14-7 all-time against the Twins with a 3.12 ERA.

--3B Nick Castellanos hit an RBI double in Thursday’s loss to Houston. Castellanos is batting .237, but he has 19 RBIs, tied with DH Victor Martinez for second on the team behind 1B Miguel Cabrera (25). He has also been steady with the glove, making just one error in 26 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Victor’s remarkable in his own right. I’ve never come across a hitter like Victor.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, on DH/1B Victor Martinez, who went 3-for-4 with a homer Thursday in the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7. He will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Toledo on May 9.

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He was scheduled to throw to hitters during the week of May 5-11. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez