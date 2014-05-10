Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers had the biggest division lead in the majors entering the weekend. With the quality of their pitching staff, they will be difficult to catch.

Considering they have two Cy Young Award winners on the roster, it’s no surprise that the Tigers built their five-game advantage in the Central Division behind the strength of their rotation. Their starters led the American League with a 2.76 ERA while holding opponents to a .226 batting average, also a league best. They recorded 19 quality starts through the first 30 games.

Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, whose team had the unenviable task of facing the Cy Young duo of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the first two games of a three-game weekend series, knows his team and other members of the division face tough odds in catching Detroit.

“They’re the team to beat right now and most of it starts with their starting pitching,” he said. “You know they’re going to get (a good outing) pretty much every night. We just faced (Cleveland ace) Justin Masterson and there are not a lot of softies in this league, but those guys are elite and you just have to find a way.”

Verlander took the loss on Friday despite giving up two runs in seven innings. He’s 4-2 with a 2.67 ERA.

Coming off his Cy Young Award winning season, Scherzer (4-1) has been lights out in the early going, leading the league in ERA (1.72) through his first seven starts.

No. 3 starter Anibal Sanchez, currently on the 15-day disabled list, is 0-2 but hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in any of his five starts. No. 4 starter Rick Porcello has won five of his six starts while showing signs that he may be the staff’s breakout performer this season. No. 5 Drew Smyly has allowed five runs in 18 2/3 innings over his last three starts.

Even rookie Robbie Ray, Sanchez’s replacement, delivered a strong outing in his major-league debut on Tuesday, holding Houston to one run in 5 1/3 innings.

During the team’s eight-game winning streak that was snapped on Thursday, the staff’s ERA was 2.00. It’s a combination that makes their current division lead look even more imposing.

“I‘m glad I‘m on this side instead of watching it from afar,” said setup reliever Joba Chamberlain, a long-time New York Yankee. “It’s definitely fun to be on this side and seeing the zeroes put up on the scoreboard.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 20-11

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 3-2, 3.50 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 4-1, 1.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez went 0-for-4 against Minnesota on Friday, snapping his 11-game hitting streak. He hit into a crucial double-play in the fourth, when the Tigers hit three singles but didn’t score. His average dropped to .322.

--RHP Max Scherzer brings a streak of 14 shutout innings into his start against Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. Scherzer leads the American League with a 1.72 ERA and has allowed just three earned runs in 29 innings at Comerica Park. He has struck out at least seven batters in all seven of his starts, the first Detroit pitcher to do that at the start of a season in franchise history. He’s 6-2 with a 4.42 ERA against the Twins in 12 career starts.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez threw a bullpen session on Friday as he continues to work his way back from a right middle finger laceration that forced him to the 15-day disabled list on April 27. It’s uncertain whether Sanchez would throw a simulated game or make a rehab start before he comes off the DL. With the way the rotation sets up, Sanchez won’t be needed until next weekend in Boston. Rookie LHP Robbie Ray, who won his major-league debut against Houston on Tuesday, will start in Sanchez’s usual spot on Sunday.

--RHP Justin Verlander gave up two runs in seven innings to Minnesota but took the loss, his first in his last 10 decisions against the Twins. He pitched six scoreless innings before Twins C Kurt Suzuki smacked a bases-loaded single in the seventh. “It’s tough to hold a team to zeroes forever,” manager Brad Ausmus said. He had won four of his previous five starts.

--CF Austin Jackson had three hits and scored Detroit’s lone run on Friday. It was Jackson’s seventh multi-hit and second three-hit game this season. He also stole his fifth base this season while raising his season average to .305.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Justin pitched great. Seven innings, two runs, I’ll take that any day.” -- C Alex Avila, of RHP Justin Verlander, who allowed seven hits in seven innings and struck out five, but lost to the Twins after winning his last nine decisions against Minnesota.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session on May 9.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 9.

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He was scheduled to throw to hitters during the week of May 5-11. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

