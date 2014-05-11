Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers had the biggest division lead in the majors entering the weekend. With the quality of their pitching staff, they will be difficult to catch.

Considering they have two Cy Young Award winners on the roster, it’s no surprise that the Tigers built their five-game advantage in the Central Division behind the strength of their rotation. Their starters led the American League with a 2.76 ERA while holding opponents to a .226 batting average, also a league best. They recorded 19 quality starts through the first 30 games.

Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, whose team had the unenviable task of facing the Cy Young duo of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the first two games of a three-game weekend series, knows his team and other members of the division face tough odds in catching Detroit.

“They’re the team to beat right now and most of it starts with their starting pitching,” he said. “You know they’re going to get (a good outing) pretty much every night. We just faced (Cleveland ace) Justin Masterson and there are not a lot of softies in this league, but those guys are elite and you just have to find a way.”

Verlander took the loss on Friday despite giving up two runs in seven innings. He’s 4-2 with a 2.67 ERA.

Coming off his Cy Young Award winning season, Scherzer (4-1) has been lights out in the early going, leading the league in ERA (1.72) through his first seven starts.

No. 3 starter Anibal Sanchez, currently on the 15-day disabled list, is 0-2 but hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in any of his five starts. No. 4 starter Rick Porcello has won five of his six starts while showing signs that he may be the staff’s breakout performer this season. No. 5 Drew Smyly has allowed five runs in 18 2/3 innings over his last three starts.

Even rookie Robbie Ray, Sanchez’s replacement, delivered a strong outing in his major-league debut on Tuesday, holding Houston to one run in 5 1/3 innings.

During the team’s eight-game winning streak that was snapped on Thursday, the staff’s ERA was 2.00. It’s a combination that makes their current division lead look even more imposing.

“I‘m glad I‘m on this side instead of watching it from afar,” said setup reliever Joba Chamberlain, a long-time New York Yankee. “It’s definitely fun to be on this side and seeing the zeroes put up on the scoreboard.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-2, 3.42) at Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-0, 1.69)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Swarzak enjoyed his best outing of the season on Saturday, pitching four shutout innings in relief and allowing just one baserunner. It was a bounce-back performance by Swarzak, who gave up three runs in one-third of an inning at Cleveland on Thursday. “His last outing was one of the rougher ones we’ve seen him have,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “It was a big performance from him. He needed that after his last one.”

--LHP Robbie Ray makes his second career start when he faces Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. Ray won his debut on Tuesday against Houston, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. Ray, who is filling in for the injured Anibal Sanchez, displayed what manager Brad Ausmus calls a “sneaky fastball” but needs to improve his command on off-speed pitches. He is likely to return to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday, regardless of how he fares.

--RHP Max Scherzer notched his fifth victory on Saturday, though he struggled with his command during his six-inning stint. He saw his streak of 16 shutout innings end in the third on Brian Dozier’s three-run homer off an 0-2 pitch. He also allowed a season-high four walks and struck out a season-low six, halting his franchise-record streak of at least seven strikeouts through his first seven starts.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Tuesday in Baltimore. Sanchez, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a laceration on right middle finger, threw a bullpen session on Friday. He is expected to be activated and return to the rotation in Boston on May 18.

--1B Miguel Cabrera smacked his fifth homer, a three-run, opposite-field shot, against Minnesota starter Kyle Gibson on Saturday. He was hit on the palm of his right hand by a pitch from reliever Michael Tonkin in the seventh but remained in the game and turned a 3-6-3 double play in the ninth. He now has 28 RBIs this season.

--RHP Luke Putkonen threw two innings in his first rehab outing for Triple-A Toledo on Friday. He gave up one runs on two hits. Putkonen has been sidelined since April 19 with right elbow inflammation. He will pitch at least one more inning for Toledo on Tuesday before he returns to the Tigers.

--LF Andy Dirks has begun light baseball activities as he continues his recovery from lower back surgery in March. Dirks threw for the first time on Thursday and is taking light swings, though he has yet to face live pitching. Dirks, who was expected to platoon with Rajai Davis this season, could return in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Justin pitched great. Seven innings, two runs, I’ll take that any day.” -- C Alex Avila, of RHP Justin Verlander, who allowed seven hits in seven innings and struck out five, but lost to the Twins after winning his last nine decisions against Minnesota.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session on May 9. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game in Baltimore on May 13.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 9. He is scheduled to throw again on May 13.

--RHP Joe Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He was scheduled to throw to hitters during the week of May 5-11. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He began light baseball activity on May 9.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

=