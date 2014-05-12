Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Victor Martinez’s power surge has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers this season.

Martinez moved into the cleanup spot after Prince Fielder was traded during the offseason for second baseman Ian Kinsler. The Tigers expected Martinez to hit for his usual high average and drive the ball into the gaps.

He’s given them a bonus by actually slugging like a typical cleanup hitter. He has a team-high eight home runs in 33 games, including four during the seven-game homestand over the past week.

It hasn’t come at the expense of reduced contact. He’s batting .325 and has only struck out six times in 123 official at-bats.

“Home runs kind of come in bunches,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s always been an excellent hitter. You wouldn’t necessarily classify him as a home-run hitter but right now, he’s hitting some home runs.”

Martinez, who played his first major-league game in 2002, has never hit more than 25 homers in a season. He smacked 14 in 145 games during his first season with Detroit in 2011, then had 12 in 159 games last season after missing the 2012 campaign because of a knee injury.

Being two years removed from surgery may have something to do with Martinez’s ability to drive the ball deeper this season. The switch-hitter has five homers off right-handers and three off lefties and all of them have been pulled. He was behind in the count on six of those occasions, including two on 0-2 pitches.

“Similar to a pitcher coming back from Tommy John surgery, sometimes it takes a full season to return to form,” Ausmus said. “Maybe that’s the case with the knee for Victor, being able to drive off the leg and using his leg in his swing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 21-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 5-1, 3.49 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 2-2, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray took a hard-luck no-decision against Minnesota on Sunday in his second career start. He pitched six shutout innings and allowed only four hits but the bullpen couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead. Ray won his debut on Tuesday against Houston, allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings. He will likely return to Triple-A Toledo with Anibal Sanchez expected to come off the disabled list this weekend.

--INF/OF Don Kelly started at third base on Sunday after starting in left field the previous game. He was 0-for-3. Kelly’s versatility has impressed manager Brad Ausmus and he’s also been solid at the plate, batting .324. “Regardless of what time of day it is or what part of the game you need Don Kelly, he’s always ready,” Ausmus said. “To sit for seven or eight innings or sit for four or five days and then be called upon to perform can be difficult.”

--RHP Rick Porcello will be seeking his first career victory at Baltimore’s Camden Yards in his start on Monday night. Porcello is 0-3 with a 5.19 ERA at the Orioles’ home park and 2-5 overall with a 4.62 ERA in eight career starts against them. However, one of those wins came this season in Porcello’s first start, as he held them to one run in 6 2/3 innings on April 5. Porcello, who held Houston to two runs in 6 2/3 innings on May 7 in his most recent outing, has won his last four starts.

--2B Ian Kinsler had a double and solo homer on Sunday while raising his average to .307. The homer was his third of the season. Kinsler’s 23 runs scored lead the team and he’s also been reliable in the field, making just one error in 33 games.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain took the loss on Sunday, allowing three runs in the eighth inning. He had allowed just two runs in his previous 13 outings. All of the runs scored with two out. “I blew it,” he said. “There’s no getting around it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a rough one. I’ll wear that one. That one’s on me. Robbie (Ray) pitched well and we got some runs and there’s nothing I can say. I blew it. There’s no getting around it.” -- RHP Joba Chamberlain, who took the loss on Sunday against the Twins, allowing three runs in the eighth inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session on May 9. He is slated to throw a simulated game May 13.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7. He was sent on a Triple-A rehab assignment May 9.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is expected to pitch in extended Spring Training games week of May 12. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

====