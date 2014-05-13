Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

The second game of the Tigers’ series with Baltimore now has something else to wonder about -- will there be any more problems after Monday night’s near-brawl in the eighth?

Torii Hunter didn’t like when Orioles right-hander Bud Norris drilled him in the ribs right after Ian Kinsler hit a two-run homer to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead. Norris wound up getting ejected, it took several minutes to calm both teams down, and Hunter still was a bit frustrated after the game.

But Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he wasn’t too worried about what Tuesday will bring.

“This is baseball,” Ausmus said. “You forget about yesterday and you move on to the next (day’s game).”

The Tigers came away with a big win Monday night despite the few minutes of drama in the eighth. It’s clear that the skipper just wants to file that incident away and keep trying to be one of the best teams in baseball.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 22-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 2.96 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 2-4, 4.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera has always hit well against the Orioles, and he did so again on Monday night. He finished with one RBI on a game-tying single to center in the fourth and now has 48 RBIs in 49 games.

--2B Ian Kinsler reached on three of his four plate appearances Monday night and finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a two-run homer in the eighth. He also sparked a two-run rally in the fourth by drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second and moving to third on a fly out. “I was able to turn on it and (hit a homer),” Kinsler said of his two-run homer.

--CF Austin Jackson’s nine-game hitting streak ended Monday night. He went 0-for-3 but his sacrifice fly in the fourth inning gave Detroit the lead for good at 2-1.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (blister) appears on course to come off of the 15-day disabled list Sunday and start against the Red Sox. Sanchez and manager Brad Ausmus appeared hopeful of that before Monday’s game and will know more in the next day or two.

--RHP Rick Porcello left the game after six innings with tightness in his side, but both he and manager Brad Ausmus said it’s not a major issue.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s become the theme, and I hope the theme holds true the rest of the way.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, of Tigers getting good starting pitching this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (tightness in his side) left the May 12 game after six innings, but both he and manager Brad Ausmus said it’s not a major issue.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He was throwing with cover on finger as of May 3. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session on May 9. He could be coming off the DL May 18 and be ready to pitch against Boston.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is expected to pitch in extended Spring Training games week of May 12. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez