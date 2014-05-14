Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers are truly on a roll on the road, and they are getting help in many ways.

They will go after their eighth consecutive road victory Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series with the Orioles, and even though big ninth-inning homers from designated hitter Miguel Cabrera and first baseman Victor Martinez gave them a 4-1 win over Baltimore on Tuesday, something else might have been just as valuable.

Manager Brad Ausmus challenged a call on which Tigers pinch runner Rajai Davis was ruled out at second base on a steal in the ninth inning. The umpires reviewed and overturned the call, leaving Davis on second with no outs, Detroit trailing Baltimore 1-0.

“It was probably the most significant replay that we’ve had,” Ausmus said. “(It) was probably the turning point, I guess. It gave us an opportunity to get a runner in scoring position to at least tie the game.”

They did just that and more. The next two batters were retired, but right fielder Torii Hunter walked, and Cabrera and Martinez followed with homers.

The Tigers now are in position to sweep a third consecutive road series. They won two in a row against the White Sox in Chicago on April 29-30, then three in a row at Kansas City against the Royals from May 2-4. However, their road surge might be history if not for an overturned call.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 23-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 4-2, 2.67 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Cabrera, who hit the game-winning three-run homer in the ninth inning off Orioles RHP Tommy Hunter, extended his hitting streak to five games. Cabrera has a .412 average (7-for-17) with two homers and eight RBIs during that stretch. “Any game we can get on the road is very important,” Cabrera said. “We’ve got to keep doing it.”

--RHP Justin Miller threw two shutout innings to earn his first major league victory Tuesday. He blanked the Orioles in the seventh and eighth innings to keep the score close and give the Tigers a chance to rally in the ninth.

--LHP Drew Smyly gave up just one run in six innings but got a no-decision in Tuesday’s win. He has allowed only that one run in 14 career innings against the Orioles.

--1B Victor Martinez’s home run in the ninth came on the next pitch after DH Miguel Cabrera’s three-run blast, which gave Detroit the lead. Martinez now hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games with six homers and 16 RBIs during that time.

--RHP Rick Porcello (tightness in side) had no lingering problems from the issue that prompted manager Brad Ausmus to pull him after six innings Monday night. Porcello should be ready to make his next scheduled start, Saturday in Boston.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) will come off the disabled list to start Sunday against Boston. He threw Monday and felt fine Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously in this lineup, Miggy and Victor are the guys we want to come up in a run-scoring situation, and it worked out perfectly tonight.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera and 1B Victor Martinez homered in the ninth inning Tuesday, lifting Detroit to a 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (tightness in side) left the May 12 game after six innings. He felt no lingering issues May 13.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session May 9. He will be activated May 18 for a start against Boston.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is expected to pitch in extended Spring Training games week of May 12. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez