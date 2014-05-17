Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Detroit Tigers continue to threaten to blow the American League Central race wide open.

Friday night’s 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox was Detroit’s fourth in a row on the current nine-game road trip. The Tigers are 12-4 on the road, where they have won nine straight.

At 25-12, they lead their division by 6 1/2 games - by eight in the loss column.

“You ride that bike until the wheels fall off,” right fielder Torii Hunter said after his first-inning RBI single turned out to be the only run of the game.

“That’s what you have to do ... we come in here, we have fun, whatever happened yesterday, we have amnesia and we come with a different focus every day and have a different approach every day.”

Friday night, they got a combined three-hitter from right-hander Max Scherzer and four relievers in their first game against the Red Sox since losing to them in last year’s ALCS.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 25-12

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Tigers (Rick Porcello, 6-1, 3.22 ERA) at Red Sox (John Lackey (5-2, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer, who turned down a $144 million contract extension offer from the Tigers in March, faced the minimum nine hitters over the first three innings before the rains came on Friday night. He had struck out the last four, five overall, and walked one before the delay. Then, he returned to the mound for the fourth inning and lasted until he gave up a leadoff single in the seventh. He gave up three hits and struck out seven in winning his sixth straight. He came in 2-4 lifetime against the Red Sox in the regular season but turned in his fourth scoreless outing of the season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera, on fire coming in and 12-for-23 lifetime against Boston’s Jon Lester, was 0-for-2 against Lester on Friday but then ripped a single off the left-field wall in the eighth inning. He is hitting .360 (31-for-86) with 28 RBIs in his last 21 games.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain, a former Yankee who has had his moments with the Red Sox in recent years, was greeted by boos when he entered the game in the eighth inning. He worked a perfect eighth inning.

--RF Torii Hunter continued his strong hitting against the Red Sox with two hits and an RBI on Friday night. In 101 career regular-season games against the Red Sox, Hunter is hitting .321. He also returned to the scene of his famous flip over the fence and into the bullpen chasing David Ortiz’s grand slam in Game 2 of last year’s ALCS. “It’s the past. You don’t dwell on the past,” Hunter said. “When I go out there, I won’t even think about that.”

--RHP Joe Nathan worked a perfect ninth inning to record his ninth save in his last nine chances, his 11th of the season. He has not allowed a run over his last 10 innings.

--RHP Rick Porcello goes for his sixth win, his seventh of the season, at Fenway Park on Saturday night but faces two obstacles in getting to 7-1. One is that he left his last start with tightness on the left side. The other is that he is 1-3 with a 10.42 ERA in five career starts against the Red Sox -- 1-1 with a 10.03 ERA in three starts at Fenway. His only loss this season came way back at San Diego on April 11.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (elbow) was recalled from his rehab assignment and was put back on the disabled list. He has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews, the Tommy John specialist, next week. “I spoke to him [Thursday], and he said there’s like a clunkiness in his elbow,” manager Brad Ausmus said before Friday night’s game. “It’s tough to get anything out of Luke, so to say he’s hurting is even tougher. It’s certainly concerning when Luke tells you something doesn’t feel right, because he’s usually pretty stoic.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really didn’t think one was going to stand up tonight, but it did.” -- Red Sox LHP Jon Lester, who yielded just one run to Detroit on Friday but was the loser in a 1-0 game.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Luke Putkonen (elbow) was recalled from his rehab assignment and was put back on the disabled list. He has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews, the Tommy John specialist, next week. Putkonen went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session May 9. He will be activated May 18 for a start against Boston.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (elbow surgery) was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 2, rehabbing in Lakeland, Fla. He is expected to pitch in extended Spring Training games week of May 12. He is not expected to join the Tigers bullpen before June at the earliest.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Justin Miller

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

