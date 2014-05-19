Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- With Rick Porcello dealing with soreness in his left side, the Detroit Tigers are making an adjustment to their rotation.

Robbie Ray will remain the rotation and start Thursday against the Texas Rangers, manager Brad Ausmus announced Sunday before the Tigers completed a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 6-2 victory at Fenway Park. The lefty made two solid starts in place of injured right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who returned to the mound Sunday.

Porcello, meanwhile, will receive extra rest before his next start, slated for Saturday against the Texas Rangers. Porcello appeared healthy enough Saturday night when he allowed one run over eight innings against the Red Sox and won his sixth consecutive game.

Ausmus characterized Porcello’s injury as “soreness” and said the trainers don’t even describe it as a strain.

“This is probably an overabundance of caution, but I‘m trying to think more long-term,” Ausmus said. “Whether it bothers (Porcello) or not, we would like to get rid of it, so it’s not even a consideration. We don’t want to send him out there every fifth day, and then every day ask how he’s feeling. We would like to completely eliminate this issue altogether.”

In order to accommodate Sanchez’s return from the disabled list, the Tigers optioned reliever Justin Miller to Triple-A Toledo. Sanchez threw five innings Sunday night and allowed two runs (one earned).

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-12

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 2.70 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 4-3, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez’s return from the 15-day disabled list went well. Sidelined since April 27 with a right middle finger laceration, Sanchez allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in five innings Sunday at Boston. He struck out three, walked three (one intentional) and threw only 80 pitches in his sixth start of the season. “We wanted to stop him around 85-ish pitches,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “He got us through five (innings). A pretty good first start back off the DL.” Sanchez’s return only bolsters the best rotation in baseball, which owns a majors-best 2.64 ERA and has held opponents to three earned runs or fewer in 18 of 19 games since April 26.

--DH Victor Martinez went 1-for-5 in a win over Boston on Sunday night. His lone hit was a big one, though. Martinez’ two-run homer in the third off RHP Jake Peavy gave the Tigers a 3-1 lead, one they never would relinquish. Martinez has been on a roll through the first half of May, and it is no coincidence Detroit is the hottest team in baseball. The Tigers’ cleanup hitter is batting .375 in 16 games this month, helping the team win 15 of 18 games overall and 11 straight on the road. During his torrid stretch, Martinez has six homers, six doubles and 12 RBIs.

--RF Torii Hunter loves playing the Red Sox. Hunter went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in a win over Boston on Sunday night, moving his career average against the Red Sox to .320. It was the 13th homer and 64th RBI of his career against Boston to go along with 19 doubles and two triples. Batting second Sunday, Hunter buoyed a top four that went 10-for-19 with five RBIs and five runs.

--RHP Justin Miller (1-0, 3.48) was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Anibal Sanchez, who was activated from the disabled list and. Miller appeared in seven games out of the Tigers’ bullpen, most recently Tuesday when he tossed two innings of one-hit ball against Baltimore. Miller has a 0.97 WHIP in 10 1/3 innings this season.

--RHP Justin Verlander will look to rebound from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound Monday against Cleveland. Verlander (5-2, 3.15 ERA) still earned the fifth win in his past seven starts Wednesday despite allowing a season-high five runs on six hits and three walks against Baltimore. In his last outing against the Indians on April 17, Verlander gave up three runs (all unearned) and six hits in five innings. Verlander has a tough act to follow after RHPs Max Scherzer and Rick Porcello each won a sixth consecutive start in Boston this weekend. Scherzer tossed six shutout innings Friday, and Porcello followed that with an eight-inning, one-run gem Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It really comes down to the starting pitching and the bullpen. The starters have set the tempo and got us deep into the game. We’ve also got some big hits. Miggy (Cabrera) and Victor (Martinez) have been hitting well all season long.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers completed a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 6-2 win Sunday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Anibal Sanchez (laceration on right middle finger) went on the 15-day disabled list April 27. He threw on flat ground April 30. He threw a light bullpen session of approximately 50 pitches May 6 and threw another bullpen session May 9. He was activated May 18.

--RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and he has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews during the week of May 19-25.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez