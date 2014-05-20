Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- If ever a team had a built-in excuse in defeat, it was the Tigers in their 5-4 loss in 10 innings to Cleveland Monday night. But the Tigers refused to use it. The Tigers’ 24-hour endurance test ended with the end of their six-game winning streak Monday in Cleveland.

Due to mechanical problems with their plane, the Tigers were unable to leave Boston Sunday night following their game with the Red Sox. Their travel plans were further delayed Monday morning, and they didn’t fly out of Boston until early afternoon.

That meant a very late arrival for their scheduled 7:05 p.m. game with the Indians in Cleveland. The Tigers’ plane didn’t land in Cleveland until about 4 p.m., and the Tigers didn’t arrive at Progressive Field until about 4:30 p.m. Until they did, the only Tigers player in the visiting clubhouse was starting pitcher Drew Smyly, who flew to Cleveland Sunday, in order to get a full night’s rest before his start.

“It was a little weird,” Smyly said. “It was more weird waking up knowing the team wasn’t there. I didn’t know what happened.” Eventually all the Tigers players arrived at the ballpark, and they put up a spirited battle with the Indians, coming back from deficits of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before losing in extra innings.

Manager Brad Ausmus said his players took the long day in stride. “They weren’t concerned with it,” he said. “It’s not an ideal situation, but it’s not an excuse. We went out and played hard and the other team beat us. The guys did a good job getting themselves prepared to play. They were fine. The Indians were just better tonight.”

RECORD: 27-13

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 5-2, 3.15 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 0-1, 1.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Victor Martinez belted a solo home run in the second inning Monday as he continues to torment his former teammates on the Cleveland Indians. Martinez’s career average vs. the Indians is .369, with 20 doubles, six home runs and 40 RBIs in 179 career at-bats vs. Cleveland.

--1B Miguel Cabrera was 3-for-5 Monday vs. Cleveland, which is one of his favorite opponents. Cabrera this year is hitting .462 (6-for-13) vs. the Indians, and for his career vs. the Indians, he is hitting .336 with 32 home runs and 104 RBIs in 440 at-bats.

--RHP Joe Nathan is tied for third in the American League with 11 saves. Nathan has 352 career saves and needs seven more to pass Troy Percival (358) for eighth place on the all-time list.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It says a lot about our offense. They didn’t even sleep last night and they were coming on strong tonight.” -- LHP Drew Smyly, after the Tigers came back from deficits of 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 before losing to the Indians in extra innings Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and he has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews May 21.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez