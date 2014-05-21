Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Statistically, the Cleveland Indians have never been one of right-hander Justin Verlander’s favorite opponents. For his career, the Tigers’ big right-hander is just barely over .500. He has a career record of 18-15 vs. the Indians. The 15 losses are Verlander’s most against any opponent.

At Progressive Field, Verlander has a career record of 9-11. That includes his 6-2 loss Tuesday night, a game in which Verlander struggled early, dominated late, but had to leave in the middle of the game due in part to a high pitch count.

In the first two innings, Verlander gave up five runs on eight hits. In his last four innings, Verlander held the Indians scoreless on three hits. “Justin had a little trouble with his command early, which led to that one bad inning. But he was able to contain the damage,” said Tigers manager Brad Ausmus.

Indians manager Terry Francona knows how big of a challenge it is to beat Verlander, regardless of where the game is played. “We made him work hard, which is important because he’ll stay out there all day,” Francona said. “Even when he gives up hits, he keeps on pitching.”

The Indians, however, were able to grind out enough at-bats, and put enough runners on base to drive up Verlander’s pitch count. He was removed from the game after the sixth inning, having thrown 116 pitches, although it didn’t exactly look like he was running out of gas, as he retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 6-1, 1.83 ERA) at Indians (RHP Zach McAllister, 3-4, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Torii Hunter gave the Tigers a 1-0 first-inning lead with a mammoth 429-foot home run over the wall in left-centerfield. It was Hunter’s sixth home run of the season and his 18th career home run at Progressive Field. Hunter is tied with teammate 1B Miguel Cabrera for the most home runs at Progressive Field by any active visiting player.

--RHP Justin Verlander was both good and bad during his 6-2 loss to Cleveland Tuesday night. Verlander held the Indians scoreless on three hits over his last four innings. But in his first two innings, he gave up five runs on eight hits.

--C Victor Martinez, who came into the game having struck out just nine times in 169 plate appearances, struck out twice in four plate appearances Tuesday. Indians RHP Trevor Bauer struck out Martinez in the first inning and RHP Cody Allen struck out Martinez in the ninth inning.

--1B Miguel Cabrera doubled in the fourth inning Tuesday. That extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games. During his streak, Cabrera is hitting .442 (19-for-43), with four doubles, three home runs and 19 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Their whole lineup was really locked in. Those guys hit some easy pitches and some tough ones.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, after losing to the Indians Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and he has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews May 21.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

==