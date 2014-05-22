Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Not only was Detroit swept in its three-game series in Cleveland, but the Tigers’ starting pitchers in two of the three games were their two aces -- right-handers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Verlander was the losing pitcher in a 6-2 loss Tuesday. Scherzer did not take the loss, but the Tigers lost 11-10 in 13 innings in his start Wednesday.

The pattern was the same in both pitchers’ starts. They struggled in the first two innings, then settled down after that and pitched deeper into the game. Verlander pitched six innings, throwing 116 pitches in his start and Scherzer pitched seven innings and threw 113 pitches.

In his start, Verlander gave up five runs on eight hits in the first two innings. In Scherzer’s start, he gave up six runs on eight hits in the first two innings. The two pitchers combined numbers from their two starts in Cleveland were 12 runs allowed on 23 hits in 13 innings.

“They are both obviously great pitchers, but today Scherzer was leaving balls in the middle of the plate and we made him pay,” said Indians right fielder David Murphy. “We did a good job of driving the ball.”

Scherzer gave credit to Cleveland’s hitters for his rough outing. “They whacked me around,” he said. “That’s a good team over there. They can come at you and beat you. I don’t take them lightly, nor was I just trying to cruise there. They came at me with a plan, and they got me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-15

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 3-2, 2.32 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Robbie Ray, 1-0, 0.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera was ejected from Wednesday’s game by home plate umpire Tim Timmons for arguing a called strike on a checked swing. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus was also ejected.

--RHP Max Scherzer gave up six runs on eight hits in the first two innings of Wednesday’s game. Scherzer managed to get through seven innings overall, but gave up seven runs on 12 hits. “They came out with a great plan and attacked me pretty good. They whacked me around,” he said.

--DH Victor Martinez was 3-for-6 Wednesday, his fourth three-hit game of the season and third this month. Martinez now has 271 career RBIs at Progressive Field, the fifth most in the ballpark’s 20-year history behind Jim Thome (540), Manny Ramirez (436), Travis Hafner (372) and Omar Vizquel (326).

--3B Nick Castellanos was 3-for-7, including an RBI double in Wednesday’s game. It’s Castellanos’ first career three-hit game. He had previously had eight two-hit games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s very disappointing. You want to win the game especially having lost the first two games in the series. Every team has two or three games like this over the course of the season, where it’s kind of see-saw. It’s a battle and unfortunately we didn’t come out on top.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after an 11-10 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and he has an appointment with Dr. James Andrews May 21.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez