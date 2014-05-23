Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Now people know just why the Detroit Tigers want rookie lefty Robbie Ray to spend more time in the minors.

That will happen after Ray’s third start for Detroit was an 83-pitch effort that spanned just 3 1/3 innings on Thursday. He allowed seven runs on nine hits and threw just three fewer balls than his 43 strikes in a 9-2 loss to Texas.

Ray was optioned to Triple-A Toledo immediately following the game, with rookie RHP Corey Knebel brought up to replace him. Knebel was a supplemental round draft choice last June.

Ray made two starts as the sub for injured right-hander Anibal Sanchez, plus one relief outing of one-third of an inning in which he gave up two hits but no runs. He had allowed just one run in 12 total innings with two walks and eight strikeouts.

The popular thinking was Detroit should keep Ray and put him in the bullpen, possibly as an alternative to the inconsistent Phil Coke or at least in place of one of the lesser right-handers.

But the shortcomings came out Thursday in an outing that showed just why two-pitch starters last about as long as lobsters in fresh water.

Both his fastball and curve were in and out of the strike zone so Ray ended up having to throw too many pitches in hittable areas, with predictable results.

The Tigers want Ray in the minors at this point, first so he can continue starting in case something happens to one of Detroit’s regular rotation members and second so he can keep working on his curve and changeup. He’ll also need to refine command of his fastball.

“The breaking ball is certainly the No. 1 thing on the list,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He did a lot of good things. For the most part, his first two starts, he commanded the fastball, his change-up was good. His curveball came and went. He’s calm on the mound. He didn’t seem intimidated or daunted by major league hitters or major league situations, or being in major league stadiums. So really, I think you’re right, the curveball is the first item on the list. You just want to polish a little.”

Detroit just recently bumped Knebel up from Double-A to Triple-A, with the idea he needs to get better command of his fastball so major league hitters won’t eat him alive. His time in Detroit will be determined by how he looks and other factors. He’s been going longer than one inning in the minors for the experience and likely will be used early out of the Tigers’ bullpen.

“I can’t foresee the future,” Ausmus said. “A lot of it depends on how he pitches, and how much work he gets. I can’t really say with certainty how long he’ll be here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 27-16

STREAK:Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Scott Baker, 0-0, 3.38 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Ian Kinsler admits he wasn’t comfortable with being asked to mentor young players when he was with Texas. “It wasn’t that I wasn’t comfortable with it,” Kinsler said. “It just subtracted away from the game -- from my preparation.” “You guys are talking about leadership,” Texas manager Ron Washington said before the Rangers faced their ex-teammate for the first time since trading him to Detroit this winter. “You’re never in the clubhouse, you don’t know what leadership is. I saw him do a lot of things in the clubhouse.” “I‘m not good at following a guy around and telling him what time to get to the field or how to prepare for a game,” Kinsler said. “I think they should figure that out on their own. But as far as the game, I love to lead on the field.”

--LF Don Kelly started in place of LF Rajai Davis on Thursday. Manager Brad Ausmus has been using Kelly primarily as a sub in center and left since the arrival of OF J.D. Martinez. He hit the ball hard four times Thursday but had only a single to show for it.

--LHP Robbie Ray had control issues Thursday in a spot start for RHP Rick Porcello, pushed back two days to give extra rest to a sore right side. Ray threw nearly as many balls (40) as strikes (43) in his outing, following which he was optioned to Triple-A Toledo and replaced by a fresh bullpen arm, RHP Corey Knebel. Ray had allowed just one run in two starts as the substitute for injured RHP Anibal Sanchez but his inability to command either his fastball or curve meant he had to throw too many pitches in the middle of the strike zone, and they were hittable.

--RHP Corey Knebel, drafted last June by Detroit out of the University of Texas, was brought up Detroit on Thursday and will be available to pitch Friday against Texas. “Knebel’s able to go multiple innings,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Knebel was recently promoted from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo. How long he remains with the Tigers is a function of many factors. “I can’t foresee the future,” Ausmus said. “A lot of it depends on how he pitches, and how much work he gets. I can’t really say with certainty how long he’ll be here.” Knebel features a fastball that runs to 97 mph and three other quality pitches.

--LHP Drew Smyly pitched an inning of relief Thursday but that doesn’t mean he’s coming out of the rotation. Smyly last pitched Monday in Cleveland. His start Saturday was bumped back until next Monday because RHP Rick Porcello was moved back two days and will start in place of Smyly. Porcello had a sore side and Detroit wanted to give him a couple extra days to recuperate in hopes it would not be a long-term issue. Thursday was a day Smyly was scheduled to throw a bullpen anyway.

--RHP Luke Putkonen rejoined the Tigers on Thursday following an examination of his sore right elbow by Dr. James Andrews. “He had an MRI,” manager Brad Ausmus said, “and it was the same diagnosis. There’s something that’s causing inflammation. He will continue treatment and medication.” Putkonen said his return to throwing remains on hold but at least he won’t have to go through Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Regardless of the team, you’re going to go through a stretch like this where maybe you don’t get the starting pitching you think you’re going to get and it ends up taxing your bullpen and it ends up snowballing for a period of time.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after his team’s fourth straight loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He’ll continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez