Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

DETROIT -- It appears as though the Detroit Tigers will be using Corey Knebel quite a lot out of the bullpen -- and Danny Worth a little.

Knebel is a closer in the making who a year ago was toiling for the University of Texas and now finds himself a member of the Detroit bullpen after having his contract purchased Friday from Triple-A Toledo.

“Obviously you don’t want to throw him into a burning fire if you can avoid it,” manager Brad Ausmus said.

”This is exciting stuff,“ Knebel said. ”My parents are coming in. My fiance is here. This is an honor.

“I‘m going to be nervous out there. I always am. But I hope to be able to control it.”

Knebel was taken in the Competitive Balance round of last June’s draft, right after the first round. He went right away to Class A West Michigan, pitched in the Arizona Fall League, was sent to Double-A Erie following Spring Training and just got bumped up to Triple-A Toledo a week ago.

He’s got a fastball that runs up to 97 mph, a dynamite curve and a plus changeup. In fact, Detroit planned to convert him from Texas closer to Detroit starter after it drafted him.

“I‘m OK with starting,” he said, “but I love the ‘pen. Starting is more relaxed. I don’t think I‘m a real relaxed person.”

Knebel nearly made his major league debut Friday, except lefty Ian Krol didn’t get the first two hitters of the ninth out.

Infielder Worth worked a scoreless inning of relief Thursday, allowing a hit off the only fastball he threw and striking out a pair with a nasty knuckleball.

Worth has thrown the knuckleball in lieu of a changeup since his youth league days. He terrorizes his teammates with it while playing catch, so he wasn’t an unknown quantity when Ausmus threw him into the game.

“We talked to him (Friday) about throwing a bullpen once every 10-14 days,” the manager said. “We’d only use him to save bullpen arms. He’s an infielder. He’ll stay an infielder.”

RECORD: 28-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 0-1, 2.28 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 7-1, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Rick Porcello (sore left side) will get two extra days of rest before starting May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He’ll continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez