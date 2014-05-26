Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

Ineffective

DETROIT -- That same starting pitching that spawned a recent six-game Detroit road winning streak also was a big factor in the just-concluded stretch that saw the Tigers drop six of their last seven.

Detroit’s starters averaged 5.57 innings in those seven games, taxing the bullpen, while allowing 9.43 hits, 5.86 runs, 2.7 walks and 3.57 strikeouts. The Tigers were outscored 57-31 in those seven games, including the 7-2 win.

While it might be fun to write and read about, it’s not good news when you have to use a position player such as Danny Worth to work ninth innings in two of three games.

It means the manager finds it necessary to toss a position player onto the mound because some members of his bullpen are in serious need of time off.

On the other hand, manager Brad Ausmus had to use closer Joe Nathan for an inning Sunday because he had not pitched since Wednesday in Cleveland, the end of a nine-game road trip that saw Detroit win the first six but drop the last three.

The importance of pitching was shown on that six-game streak that went through Baltimore and Boston.

The starters Ausmus used averaged 6.12 innings per start, just 5.17 hits, allowed 1.67 runs, walked only 2.17 batters per start and fanned 4.3 on average.

What’s been happening lately is Detroit pitchers have been behind in the count way too often, forcing them to sacrifice accuracy on the borders for throwing strikes into the hittable parts of the zone.

“When you’re in and out of the zone,” catcher Alex Avila said, “and then you have to go back in, you’re going to get hit.”

That’s just what has been happening to Detroit pitchers, starters and relievers, of late.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-18

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-2, 2.97 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Tommy Milone, 2-3, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Miguel Cabrera was removed from the game in the sixth inning Sunday due to a cramp in his right hamstring. “I feel better,” Cabrera said in the clubhouse afterward. “They just took me out of the game.” He was the designated hitter Sunday and might DH again Monday in Oakland when Detroit begins a West Coast road trip. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain had to come out of Sunday’s game while pitching the eighth inning. Chamberlain suffered a right ankle contusion covering first base on a base hit to the right side by Texas 2B Rougned Odor. He faced the next batter, walking him, before being removed from the game. His injury is not believed to be serious, although he might miss a game as a precaution.

--RHP Joe Nathan got a needed inning of work in Sunday when he pitched the ninth inning against Texas. Nathan had not pitched since Wednesday in Cleveland. He faced three batters and got two of them out on called third-strike sliders.

--RHP Justin Verlander gave up 11 hits Sunday for the second straight start. Verlander was tagged for nine runs (three unearned) in 5 1/3 innings after giving up five runs on 11 hits in six innings of a start in Cleveland. Going back one more start, Verlander allowed a five-run inning at Boston in a 7-5 Detroit victory. “I‘m not executing my pitches the way I should,” said Verlander, who has seven strikeouts and nine walks in those three outings. “I‘m not going to sit back and throw balls all over the place. I‘m not going to stay where I‘m at.” He and pitching coach Jeff Jones think the positioning of Verlander’s hands might have something to do with his problems of late.

--SS Andrew Romine has been putting in some extra work, even after ending an 0-for-22 slump Friday night with his first career home run. Romine had a two-hit game Saturday and two more singles on Sunday. After Saturday’s game, Romine headed back to the hitting cage for an extra 10 minutes of work on his swing. “It’s funny, because he was actually working with (hitting coach) Wally (Joyner) after the game Saturday,” manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday morning. “Despite the fact that he had some good at-bats, there was something that he felt wasn’t quite right, so he just took about 10 minutes to try to fine-tune something.” “I was just trying to get it solidified,” Romine said. “I felt good. I just wanted to go over it, I guess, kind of recap it so I had something to go home with and think about.”

--RHP Corey Knebel had a memorable major league debut Saturday, but not in a good way. Knebel was ripped for three hits and three runs in an inning. “I felt a little amped up,” Knebel said. “It was my first time in the big leagues.” “I didn’t think he was overamped,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He didn’t seem to be panting or sweating profusely.” He has an excellent curve but had problems with it. “You have to know when to throw one (curve) for a strike and to throw one that goes in and out of the zone,” C Alex Avila said. “That will be important for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to sit back and throw balls all over the place. I‘m not going to stay where I‘m at.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, who has been inconsistent this season.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) left the May 25 game in the eighth inning. His injury is not believed to be serious, although he might miss a game as a precaution.

--DH Miguel Cabrera (right hamstring cramp) was removed from the May 25 game in the sixth inning. He might DH again May 26. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He’ll continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

