Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A change of scenery Monday didn’t help the Detroit Tigers break out of the recent slump that is affecting every starting pitcher other than Anibal Sanchez.

This time, left-hander Drew Smyly took his turn getting ripped. He allowed six runs on eight hits, including a career-high four home runs, all solo, in a 10-0 loss to the Oakland A’s at the O.co Coliseum.

Last week, Tigers starters allowed 41 runs on 67 hits over 39 innings (9.46 ERA). They walked 19 and struck out 25.

“Honestly, I felt like the ball was coming out of my hand pretty well,” Smyly said. “I was liking where I was at. I was attacking hitters and putting myself into good counts. I don’t know how you give up four solo home runs in one game, but there it is. They hit my good pitches and they hit my bad pitches. I felt like I pitched OK; I couldn’t seem to keep it in the park.”

Smyly gave up homers to designated hitter Brandon Moss and Kyle Blanks in the second inning and to third baseman Josh Donaldson and left fielder Yoenis Cespedes in the third. None of the blasts was cheap.

“It wasn’t a great outing for him,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “At least he got deep enough in the game where the bullpen wasn’t completely torn apart.”

The Tigers will send right-hander Max Scherzer, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, to the mound Tuesday night against A’s right-hander Sonny Gray.

“Hopefully Max can take the ball and help us right the ship,” Ausmus said.

RECORD: 28-19

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 6-1, 2.59 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 5-1, 1.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly allowed a career-high four home runs, all solo, and took the loss Monday as the Tigers fell 10-0 to the Oakland A‘s. Making his first career start against the A‘s, Smyly gave up six runs on eight hits and lasted only five innings. He struck out three and walked two. Smyly gave up solo shots to DH Brandon Moss and 1B Kyle Blanks in the second inning and 3B Josh Donaldson and LF Yoenis Cespedes in the third.

--2B Ian Kinsler was out of the lineup Monday against Oakland for the first time this season after starting the first 46 games. “We’ve kind of ridden him a little hard,” manager Brad Ausmus said before Detroit’s 10-0 loss to Oakland. “He hasn’t had many innings off, never mind days off. I promised him a day off. I finally got around to doing it. He’s the type of guy you don’t want to take out of the lineup. By taking him out, we have a little bit of void at the top (of the batting order).” Speedy LF Rajai Davis led off against Oakland, while CF Austin Jackson hit second. Before Monday, Jackson hadn’t hit in any spot other than fifth or sixth this season.

--1B Miguel Cabrera, who left Sunday’s game against Texas in the seventh inning due to a right hamstring cramp, started at first base Monday against Oakland. “He texted me this morning and said he was fine,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the Tigers’ 10-0 loss. “The doctor said he was fine. He’s good to go.” Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a fourth-inning double on which he had to run hard to beat LF Yoenis Cespedes’ throw.

--RHP Corey Knebel made his second career major league appearance Monday, allowing no runs on two hits over two innings during a 10-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s. Knebel, who was called up Friday from Triple-A Toledo, made his major league debut Saturday against Texas. He allowed three runs on three hits and walked two in one inning against the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We really didn’t do anything very well. Starting pitching is the issue. We’re in a really long run right now. It’s still just seven games out of 162. I‘m still fully confident this pitching staff is extremely good. Of all the games this week, this one was the most disappointing.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ 10-0 loss to the Oakland A’s on Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Miguel Cabrera (right hamstring cramp) was removed from the May 25 game. He was back in the starting lineup May 26.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) left the May 25 game due to the ailment. He did not pitch May 26, but the injury is not believed to be serious.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

