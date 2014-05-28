Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Detroit Tigers endured another rough outing by a starting pitcher Tuesday night -- this one by reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer -- but they found a way beat the Oakland A’s 6-5 and snap their three-game losing streak.

“You could tell in the dugout the players really wanted this win,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said.

The Tigers lost seven of their previous eight games before coming from behind to beat the A‘s. On Monday, Oakland blew out Detroit 10-0 in the opener of the four-game series.

Scherzer allowed five runs on eight hits, including catcher John Jaso’s two-run homer, over six innings. He hit a batter, balked home a run, struck out four and walked two. However, kept his six-game winning streak alive and saw his team come back to win.

“We knew we were in a funk,” Scherzer said. “We knew we hadn’t been playing our best baseball. It’s definitely good to get a win like this.”

The winning run came as a result of a daring delayed stolen base by pinch runner Rajai Davis.

“That’s why he has that elite speed,” Scherzer said of Davis. “You give him an inch, he takes 10 miles. I know from facing Rajai he’s a terror to deal with when he’s on the bases. That elite speed changes the game.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 1-2, 2.89 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-2, 2.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer allowed five runs on eight hits, including C John Jaso’s two-run homer, over six innings Tuesday night. He ended up with a no-decision as the Tigers rallied to beat the A’s 6-5. Scherzer had his second straight rough start. In his previous outing, he allowed seven runs and 12 hits over seven innings and got a no-decision in Detroit’s 11-10 loss to Cleveland. Against Oakland, he hit a batter, balked home a run, struck out four and walked two, yet he kept his six-game winning streak alive. “I was getting killed because I couldn’t get the leadoff man out,” Scherzer said. The A’s leadoff man reached base safely in each of the first four innings against Scherzer. “I’ll look at video, make a few tweaks and hopefully my next start in Seattle I‘m better.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera hit his eighth home run of the season Tuesday night against Oakland, a solo shot in the third inning off RHP Sonny Gray. Cabrera went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in two runs. Cabrera leads all American League first basemen with 440,407 votes in the first All-Star balloting figures, which were released Tuesday. The Angels’ Albert Pujols is second with 371,193 votes. Last season Cabrera was selected by fans as the AL’s starting third baseman for the All-Star Game. He is an eight-time All-Star.

--OF J.D Martinez made his 11th start of the season and eighth in left field Tuesday night against Oakland, as regular LF Rajai Davis was out of the lineup. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he wanted to have Martinez’s powerful bat in the lineup against A’s RHP Sonny Gray. “He’s got the pure power right up there with (1B Miguel Cabrera),” Ausmus said. Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk.

--2B Ian Kinsler returned to the starting lineup Tuesday, one day after his first game off of the season. Kinsler started the first 46 games. Asked before the game if Kinsler was well-rested, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus laughed and said, “He better be because he’s not going to get another day off for two months.” Kinsler went 0-for-5 in the Tigers’ 6-5 victory over Oakland, ending his 11-game hitting streak. He batted .400 with 10 runs, eight doubles and three RBIs during the streak. Kinsler entered the game batting .330 with four home runs and 22 RBIs. In the first balloting figures for the 85th All-Star Game, Kinsler leads all American League second basemen with 356,244 votes, nearly 6,000 more than Seattle’s Robinson Cano.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) made his first relief appearance Tuesday night against Oakland since leaving Sunday’s game against Texas in the eighth inning. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning in the Tigers’ 6-5 victory against the A‘s. Chamberlain has not allowed a run in 13 of his past 14 appearances. He has a 1.32 ERA during that stretch.

--PR Rajai Davis swiped third base on a delayed steal in the top of the eighth inning and scored the go-ahead run Tuesday night in Detroit’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. The steal was Davis’ 16th of the season. As A’s C Derek Norris tossed the ball back softly to LHP Fernando Abad from his crouch, Davis took off and stole the bag without a throw. “You don’t see that too often, especially at this level,” Davis said of the delayed steal. “Maybe at Little League you’ll see that. I won’t be able to do that again for another year. They’ll be on the watch.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love pressure situations. I always have.” -- RF Torii Hunter, who hit a game-tying solo homer in the seventh inning Tuesday against the Oakland A‘s. The Tigers went on to win 6-5. The homer was Hunter’s 23rd career game-tying or go-ahead blast in the seventh inning or later. His last one came on Aug. 29, 2013, against the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) left the May 25 game due to the ailment. He did not pitch May 26, but he returned to action May 27.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez