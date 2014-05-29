Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Outfielder Rajai Davis used what can be described as a Little League play to help the Detroit Tigers beat Oakland 6-5 on Tuesday night, swiping third base on a delayed steal in the eighth inning then scoring the go-ahead run on a ground ball.

“Actually I started this in Little League,” Davis said before Wednesday night’s 3-l loss to Oakland. “Little League is where it started. Because in Little League you can’t run until the ball passes home plate. So when do you have a chance to steal? When they throw it back to the pitcher. I used to steal home like that in Little League.”

Davis took off for third the moment A’s catcher Derek Norris threw the ball back to left-hander Fernando Abad. Abad didn’t realize Davis was running until it was far too late, and he never threw to third. Davis said Abad would have had little chance to throw him out even if he wasn’t caught off guard.

“Let’s go through it,” Davis said. “He would have to catch it, and he turned (toward first base). He would have had to turn all the way around and throw it. He wouldn’t have got me, no. If he had turned (the other way), he could have seen it, but then he would have had to go into his glove, grab it then throw it. He’s probably not used to throwing it like that, quick. It would have been a very difficult play for him, the third baseman, he’s crashing. He’s thinking about throwing it to a moving target. He’s not used to throwing to a moving target. That would have been very difficult.”

Davis said he had a handful of delayed steals when he played for the A’s and also swiped third on a delayed steal last year against the Tigers when he played for Toronto. He said he’s never been thrown out on a delayed steal.

“Can we call that my signature move?” Davis said, smiling.

Davis went 2-for-3 with a double Wednesday night and made a diving catch in left-center field, robbing A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes of a hit. But he left the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a left shoulder contusion and is day-to-day.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez allowed just one run over 8 1/3 innings Wednesday night but got a no-decision in a 3-1 loss against the Oakland A‘s. Sanchez made his third start since returning from the disabled list on May 18 after missing three weeks with a lacerated middle finger on his pitching hand. He allowed three hits, struck out a season-high nine and walked one. “I‘m OK with the decision they made to take me out,” Sanchez said. “My pitch count was up. ... It was my third outing after being on the DL so probably they were a little conservative about having me throw more. Everything was fine up until the end. I had no limitations. I was happy I went deep into the game.”

--OF Torii Hunter hit his eighth home run of the season and second in two days Wednesday night against Oakland. Hunter sent LHP Scott Kazmir’s 3-2 pitch over the high wall in right-center field at the O.co Coliseum for an opposite field blast. It was Hunter’s first career home run off Kazmir in his 23rd at-bat. It was also his 27th career home run against the A‘s. Hunter went 2-for-3, hitting safely for the 31st time in 44 games this season. Over his past 32 games, he’s batting .302 with 18 runs scored, nine doubles, four home runs and 18 RBIs. He homered in consecutive games for the 43rd time in his career and second time this season. He homered in three consecutive games from April 4-6 last season.

--RHP Joe Nathan gave up the second walk-off home run of his career Wednesday night, a three-run shot to A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson in a 3-1 loss against Oakland. Nathan came into the game with one out in the ninth and the Tigers leading 1-0. “It’s all about getting outs,” said Nathan, who allowed a home run at the Coliseum for the first time in his career. “The big out there was getting Jaso. You get him and it changes everything. It changes how you approach Donaldson. It changes how you pitch to him. It gives me a chance to play with him a little bit. When we didn’t get Jaso, it put us in a tough spot. Runners at first and third and one out. Real good hitter at the plate.”

--CF Austin Jackson was out of the starting lineup Wednesday night against Oakland for just the fourth time this season. Jackson hit .307 in March/April with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBIs, but he’s batting just. .217 in May with six doubles, one home run and seven RBIs. “He’s just in a little bit of a funk,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “April was a better month offensively, but I don’t think May is indicative of the type of player he’s going to be over the six-month season.” Jackson entered the game in the bottom of the seventh, replacing Rajai Davis, who left the game with a left shoulder contusion and is day-to-day.

--OF Rajai Davis went 2-for-3 with a double Wednesday night and made a diving catch in left-center field against the A‘s, robbing A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes of a hit. But he left the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a left shoulder contusion and is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s all about getting outs.” -- Detroit RHP Joe Nathan, who allowed his second career walk-off homer in a 3-1 loss to Oakland on Wednesday.

--OF Rajai Davis (left shoulder contusion) left the May 28 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) left the May 25 game due to the ailment. He did not pitch May 26, but he returned to action May 27.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

