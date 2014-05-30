Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Tigers salvaged a split Thursday afternoon in their four-game series with the Oakland A‘s, holding on for a 5-4 victory.

Considering what the Tigers went through in Oakland and during their previous series against the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians, a series split rarely felt so good.

The Tigers lost all three games in Cleveland then dropped three of four to the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park, getting outscored 35-15. After getting blown out 10-0 in the opener Monday against Oakland, the Rangers rallied to win 6-5 on Tuesday, but they lost 3-1 Wednesday when A’s third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a three-run, walk-off homer off closer Joe Nathan.

Detroit barely survived Nathan’s high-wire act Thursday. He gave up two runs on three hits in the ninth before securing his 13th save.

“Any time you can get a win on the road it’s good, but when you’re playing against a team of the A’s caliber, it tastes a little better. So, coming out of the series 2-2, this certainly isn’t disappointing, except that we felt that we could have won the game last night. So that’s a little bit of a bad taste. It was nice to get out of Oakland with a split.”

The Tigers beat the A’s in the American League Division Series in each of the past two seasons, winning in five games both times. This year, the Tigers lead the AL Central while the A’s lead the AL West.

“It was great for us to split,” said left-handed reliever Ian Kroll, who retired A’s catcher Derek Norris on a pop up with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. “We’ve been down the last week or so. So it’s good to get back in winning shape. On our way to Seattle. Hopefully we can take a couple from them and hopefully we see these guys back in the postseason.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 30-20

STREAK: Win one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 5-4, 4.04 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 3-1, 2.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello (8-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 5 2/3 high-stress innings Thursday and got the win in a 5-4 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Porcello walked six and struck out four. He pitched out of a bases-load jam in the second inning and left the game with bases loaded and two outs in the sixth. LHP Ian Kroll came on to retire PH Derek Norris on a pop up. “It’s no secret I was all over the place and fortunate to get out of some of the innings I got out of,” Porcello said. “That being said, I was proud of the way I battled out of some of those things.” Porcello was coming off his worst start of the season Saturday against Texas. He allowed eight runs on 12 hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 12-2 loss to the Rangers.

--RHP Joe Nathan got his 13th save of the season Thursday in a 5-4 victory against Oakland, but it barely survived his second straight rough outing. One day after giving up a three-run, walk-off homer to A’s 3B Josh Donaldson in a 3-1 Oakland win, Nathan allowed two runs on three hits -- including Donaldson’s lead-off double -- in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second and two outs, Nathan retired PH Jed Lowrie on a ground ball to 1B Miguel Cabrera. “Just the last couple games haven’t been vintage Joe Nathan,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. “The truth is he got the save today. I‘m sure it’s not the way Joe wanted it to go, but he got the save, which is the important thing.” Nathan declined to answer questions after the game. “You guys can go get the guys that did their part,” Nathan said. “You can write whatever you want.”

--2B Ian Kinsler went 2-for-4 with two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run Thursday in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory against Oakland. In 25 games in May, Kinsler is batting .348 with 21 runs scored, 13 doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs.

--DH Victor Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in the seventh inning Thursday in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory against Oakland. He raised his batting average to .344, which is the best in the American League. Martinez has 13 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 RBIs.

--RF Torii Hunter, who homered in his previous two games, was out of the starting lineup Thursday afternoon against the A‘s. “Giving him a day off, just because he’s an old man,” Tigers manager Brad Ausmus joked before the Tigers’ 5-4 victory. Hunter turns 39 on July 18. “We need Torii for the long haul.” Hunter went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday night in a 3-1 loss to Oakland, raising his average to .282. He has eight home runs and 29 RBIs.

--OF Rajai Davis (left shoulder contusion) was out of the starting lineup Thursday against the A‘s. He was injured Wednesday while making a diving catch in the second inning, robbing A’s LF Yoenis Cespedes of a hit. Davis stayed in the game until the bottom of the seventh inning. “I could have played the whole game if I had to,” Davis said. “This is just to give it some time.” Before the game, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said Davis was definitely available to pinch run and possibly to pinch hit, but he wasn’t used in the Tigers’ 5-4 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just the last couple games haven’t been vintage Joe Nathan. The truth is he got the save today. I‘m sure it’s not the way Joe wanted it to go, but he got the save, which is the important thing.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, after closer Joe Nathan allowed two runs on three hits but still got the save Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Rajai Davis (left shoulder contusion) left the May 28 game in the bottom of the seventh inning and was out of the lineup May 29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain (right ankle contusion) left the May 25 game due to the ailment. He did not pitch May 26, but he returned to action May 27.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez

=