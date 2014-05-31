Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Right-hander Justin Verlander looked more like the Verlander of old on Friday night, when he was in control for most of the game in a 6-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Verlander allowed just five hits and two runs -- both coming on a two-run homer by Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager in the fourth inning -- while throwing a season-high 120 pitches over 7 2/3 innings. It marked Verlander’s longest outing since April 6, his second start of the season, and served as an encouraging sign from a pitcher who had 22 hits and 14 runs over his previous two starts.

“He attacked the hitters from the get-go,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He looked like the Verlander we know.”

Verlander appeared to be on his way to another solid season before hitting a couple of speed bumps in back-to-back outings. Cleveland and Texas each piled up 11 hits off him while giving him back-to-back losses for the first time this season.

He bounced back with a dominating performance that saw him go deep in the game, and Verlander bounced back from the Seager home run to allow only two more hits the rest of the way.

“It was much better than it has been today,” he said.

Verlander was encouraged by the performance, but he knows he has to keep working to avoid another speed bump.

“It’s not like everything’s going to be perfect from here on out,” he said. “That’s not the way it works. But it shows me the stuff I’ve been working on has definitely been helping.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-20

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-3, 3.86 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 4-2, 3.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera extended his hitting streak to six games in a big way Friday night, when he went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer at Seattle. Cabrera is 6-for-16 with two home runs and six RBIs in his past four games.

--DH Victor Martinez stayed at the top of the AL batting race with another big offensive night Friday. He went 2-for-4 while hitting his team-high 13th home run of the season. Martinez’s three-run homer gave Detroit a 5-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning and came after a 10-pitch at-bat that saw him foul off five consecutive pitches. He went ahead 2-0 in the count, watched two strikes go by, then fouled off five in a row before taking Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma deep to right field for a three-run shot. It came after Iwakuma had intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera to get to Martinez.

--RHP Justin Verlander threw a season-high 120 pitches while turning in his longest outing since April 6 on Friday night, when he beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. Verlander allowed five hits and three earned runs over 7 2/3 innings of work. It was an encouraging sign from a pitcher who had 22 hits and 14 runs over his previous two starts.

--RHP Joe Nathan finally got a night off Friday, although the Tigers could have used their closer. After pitching in three consecutive games, Nathan stayed in the bullpen while RHP Job Chamberlain came on to earn his second save of the season. “Joe was off because he pitched four out of five days,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “It had nothing to do with Oakland whatsoever.”

--LF Rajai Davis hit his second home run in the month of May on Friday night, when he welcomed Seattle reliever Charlie Furbush into the game with a homer on the left-hander’s first pitch. Two of Davis’ four home runs this season have come off lefties, despite less than half the at-bats as the total he’s had against right-handers. Davis is now hitting .310 against left-handers; .287 against righties.

--LHP Drew Smyly is coming off his worst outing of the season, having allowed six earned runs off eight hits in five innings of work his last time out. Smyly is scheduled to make his eighth start of the season Saturday in Seattle, and he’s been more effective out of the bullpen this season. He is 0-2 with a 5.48 ERA over his past four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Victor (Martinez) doesn’t really need anything to fire him up before an at-bat, but the handful of times that someone’s been walked in front of him, that’s when his concentration gets amped up even more. When Miggy (Cabrera) gets walked in front of him, even Victor’s concentration gets bigger.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, after DH Victor Martinez hit a three-run homer that put the Tigers ahead in a 6-3 win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Rajai Davis (left shoulder contusion) left the May 28 game and was out of the lineup May 29. He returned May 30.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. He is not expected to join the Detroit bullpen before June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez