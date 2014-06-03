Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The recent red flags surrounding reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer finally resulted in a loss Sunday, when the veteran right-hander took his first defeat since April 13.

Scherzer’s luck ran out on a day when he was actually pretty decent, turning in his most complete performance in a stretch of three starts. His biggest problem Sunday was that Seattle starter Roenis Elias was a lot better in the Mariners’ 4-0 win, pitching a three-hit shutout.

Scherzer (6-2) had won six consecutive starts before earning no-decisions in back-to-back outings that ranked as his worst two starts of the season. He allowed 12 earned runs in his two starts leading up to Sunday, matching the total of runs Scherzer allowed in his first nine starts of the season.

He was a little better Sunday, when he allowed four earned runs off nine hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and didn’t issue a walk, which served as a building block as the Tigers head back to Detroit for a six-game homestand.

“If I don’t walk anybody and keep pitching like that, eventually I‘m going to get some results,” Scherzer said after Sunday’s loss.

Manager Brad Ausmus said Scherzer has been better, but added of the starter’s outing, “(It was) neither here nor there. We didn’t really get anything going offensively to help him today.”

Ausmus called Detroit’s performance “the flattest we’ve been all year, by far,” and added that the weariness from having played 16 road games in 20 days was no excuse.

“We didn’t put up much of a fight,” the first-year manager said.

Run support was rarely a problem for Scherzer last season, but on Sunday, the Tigers didn’t provide much help.

“You always want to win a series, and we didn’t win the series here -- I‘m part of the blame for that,” Scherzer said after the Mariners took two of three from Detroit. “And I hope to pitch better when we go back home.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-22

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 4-3, 3.88 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-2, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Rajai Davis stepped into the leadoff spot Sunday, with 2B Ian Kinsler moving down to No. 2 in the order. He didn’t provide much of an upgrade over Kinsler’s 0-for-5 performance on Saturday, going 0-for-4 without hitting a ball out of the infield Sunday. His final at-bat resulted in an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

--RHP Max Scherzer took his first loss since April 13 on Sunday, when he allowed four runs on nine hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 4-0 defeat at Seattle. It marked the third consecutive start in which Scherzer gave up at least nine hits and four earned runs. He had a six-game winning streak before hitting a speed bump with back-to-back no-decisions to close out May before Sunday’s loss.

--2B Ian Kinsler finished off a rough road trip by going 0-for-4 on Sunday. He went 1-for-13 during the Seattle series and 3-for-27 during the road trip.

--1B Miguel Cabrera had a rare 0-for day on Sunday, when he went hitless in four at-bats to see his seven-game hitting streak end. Cabrera finished off the Seattle series 4-for-11 with two home runs and three RBIs.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez has been lights-out since returning from a finger injury in the middle of last month, going 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA in three starts. He pitched his longest outing of the season in his last start, an 8 1/3-inning performance that saw Sanchez give up one run on three hits -- only to get saddled with a no-decision in the 3-1 loss to Oakland. He is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against Toronto after the Tigers take Monday off.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just thought we were flat. It’s one of those days when we made quick outs and we didn’t put up much of a fight.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers’ 4-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez