Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Closer Joe Nathan’s recent struggles are masking some quality work by the rest of Detroit’s bullpen.

Nathan was tagged with the loss as he was charged with four runs in one-third of an inning against Toronto, though both of the hits he gave up were singles that snuck through the infield. The Blue Jays emerged with a 5-3 win after the teams were both scoreless through eight innings.

”Joe’s been very good for a very long time, and I expect him to be good for the Tigers,“ manager Brad Ausmus said. ”He expects himself to be good, but even the best have rough times.

Nathan allowed a game-winning home run to Oakland’s Josh Donaldson last Wednesday for his fourth blown save this season. He gave up two runs to the A’s the following day but still escaped with his 13th save.

After Tuesday’s meltdown, Nathan’s season ERA is up to 6.86.

The three relievers Ausmus has used most often -- right-handers Joba Chamberlain and Al Alburquerque and left-hander Ian Krol -- have been more reliable.

Chamberlain has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances, including a scoreless inning Tuesday, dropping his ERA to 2.59.

Krol, the top left-handed option, has a 2.29 ERA in 28 appearances.

Alburquerque, who has fought control issues throughout his career, did not allowed a run in seven straight outings before giving up Brett Lawrie’s three-run homer Tuesday.

If Nathan hadn’t incurred the wrath of fans with his recent implosions, the bullpen would look a whole lot stronger.

“There was some concern because the numbers were so inflated early in the season,” Ausmus said. “Since the first couple of weeks of the season, our bullpen really has pitched pretty well, not just in the month of May but overall.”

Chamberlain’s emergence as the eighth-inning man was crucial in the wake of Bruce Rondon’s season-ending elbow injury during spring training. Krol’s steady performances have been just as valuable with Phil Coke -- the only other left-hander in the bullpen -- on the verge of pitching himself off the roster.

“He’s got a quick arm, which makes it difficult on the hitter,” Ausmus said of Krol. “His breaking ball comes and goes. Sometimes it’s really good and sometimes it pops out of his hand and really floats up there, so he’s working on that, trying to become more consistent, but his fastball has always been good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-23

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 5-4, 4.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-2, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello goes for his team-high ninth victory of the season when he starts against Toronto on Wednesday night. Porcello was fortunate to get a win at Oakland in his last start, as he allowed a career-high six walks in 5 2/3 innings. Porcello, who failed to finish the sixth inning in two consecutive starts, is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays. He has struggled with the top half of Toronto’s order, with 1B Edwin Encarnacion (.417), RF Jose Bautista (.462) and CF Melky Cabrera (.471) all enjoying success against him.

--LF Andy Dirks started running as he continues to show progress following back surgery. Dirks, who was expected to platoon with Rajai Davis, has been sidelined since spring training. “Things can move pretty quickly once he runs the bases and faces live pitching,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Then, it’s just a matter of getting at-bats.” There is no timetable for his return, but the Tigers hope Dirks will be ready before the All-Star break.

--CF Austin Jackson received his fourth error of the season more than a week after the play. After a review, Major League Baseball ruled that Jackson committed an error on a fly ball by Texas’ Mitch Moreland during the sixth inning May 24. The play was originally ruled an RBI double. The slumping Jackson didn’t have any luck at the plate Tuesday, either, as he went 0-for-3 to drop his average to .237.

--3B Nick Castellanos, who hit .222 during the Tigers’ road trip to Oakland and Seattle last week, did not play Tuesday. His season average is down to .235. Castellanos will continue to lose playing time to UT Don Kelly, who went 1-for-4, if he doesn’t break out of his slump soon.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez was unfortunate to get his second consecutive hard-luck no-decision Tuesday. He held Toronto’s powerful lineup to two hits and did not walk a batter in seven scoreless innings. In his previous outing, Sanchez held Oakland to one run in 8 1/3 innings. In four starts since returning from the disabled list May 18, he has allowed just 15 hits while posting a 1.32 ERA.

--LF J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer against Toronto on Tuesday with two outs in the ninth. That snapped the team’s scoreless streak of 19 2/3 innings. Martinez has three home runs and 14 RBIs since being recalled from Toledo on April 21. He is solidifying his spot as the No. 4 outfielder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m definitely at a loss for words. I felt like I threw the ball pretty good. It’s been a tough few outings for sure, today more so because the results did not reflect the way I threw the baseball.” -- RHP Joe Nathan, who allowed four runs in the ninth inning Tuesday in the Tigers’ 5-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is expected to be out most if not all of the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Danny Worth

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez