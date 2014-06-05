Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Eugenio Suarez is the latest solution to the Tigers’ shortstop dilemma.

The 22-year-old rookie was recalled from Triple-A on Wednesday and will receive the bulk of the playing time with the hope of solving the team’s most glaring weakness.

Light-hitting Alex Romine and Danny Worth have weighed down Detroit’s lineup, and batting slumps by center fielder Austin Jackson, catcher Alex Avila and third baseman Nick Castellanos have magnified their lack of production.

Romine is hitting .207 with one homer and four RBIs in 40 games. Worth, who was designated for assignment, was hitting .167 with five RBIs in 20 games.

“The truth is: We need production at the bottom of the lineup or at least people on base at the bottom of the lineup so when the lineup turns over and our sluggers come up, there’s someone they can drive in,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We lean almost too heavily on Victor (Martinez) and Miguel (Cabrera).”

It’s a gamble to rely heavily on Suarez, considering he has only 12 games of Triple-A experience. He hit .302 with two homers and seven RBIs in his short stint with Toledo after being promoted from Double-A Erie, where he batted .284 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 42 games. Suarez made his major league debut in the seventh inning Wednesday during an 8-2 loss to Toronto, hitting into a fielder’s choice in his lone at-bat.

General manager Dave Dombrowski said Suarez, who is expected to make his first start against Toronto on Thursday, has excellent hands. However, Suarez’s defense is a bigger concern than his bat. He made 36 errors in 135 minor league games last season and nine more between Erie and Toledo this year.

“He’s made some very good plays from a defensive perspective and he’s swinging the bat well,” Dombrowski said. “We figured at this time he’s ready for the opportunity, so let’s see how he does.”

Dombrowski could still trade for a veteran shortstop such as Philadelphia’s Jimmy Rollins or Cleveland’s Asdrubal Cabrera if Suarez doesn’t make a quick adjustment to the big leagues. Dombrowski traded for aging veteran Alex Gonzalez at the end of spring training. Gonzalez quickly proved he couldn’t handle the load any longer and was swiftly released.

All the changes have been a result of Jose Iglesias’ long-term injury. Iglesias, who was diagnosed with bilateral tibial stress fractures in both legs during the spring, was officially declared out for the season by Dombrowski on Wednesday. Iglesias is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season.

“He’s not going to come back, as we anticipated all along,” Dombrowski said. “We had maintained a little bit of hope but that has been clearly decided.”

RECORD: 31-24

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 4-2, 4.10 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-4, 3.99 ERA)

--RHP Rick Porcello took the loss Wednesday despite allowing three runs in seven innings It was his seventh quality start this season. Porcello was fortunate to get a win at Oakland in his previous start, as he allowed a career-high six walks in 5 2/3 innings. Porcello regained his control against Toronto, issuing just one walk. He still has a team-best eight wins.

--SS Danny Worth was designated for assignment on Wednesday in order to promote rookie Eugenio Suarez. Worth, who also appeared as a pitcher twice during lopsided losses, hit .167 with five RBIs in 42 at-bats as Andrew Romine’s backup. Worth’s lack of pop was the decisive factor. He is expected to clear waivers and remain with the organization.

--SS Eugenio Suarez had his contract recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday and is expected to make his first major league start on Thursday. Suarez, who batted .302 with two homers and seven RBIs in 12 games with the Mud Hens, will be installed as the everyday shortstop. He made his major league debut in the seventh inning on Wednesday and hit into a fielder’s choice in his lone at-bat. The Tigers are seeking more production at the bottom of the lineup than they have been receiving from Andrew Romine and Danny Worth.

--SS Jose Iglesias was declared out for the season on Wednesday by general manager Dave Dombrowski after a medical evaluation. Iglesias has been progressing from bilateral stress fractures to both tibias, according to Dombrowski, but won’t recover in time to return this season. Iglesias, who was acquired from Boston at the trade deadline last season to be the everyday shortstop, is expected to be back at full strength by spring training.

--RHP Joe Nathan received a vote of confidence from manager Brad Ausmus on Wednesday to remain the team’s closer. Nathan, who has blown four of 17 save opportunities, was charged with four runs Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Toronto and has given up eight runs in his last three outings. Ausmus met with Nathan after his latest implosion to reassure him that he would remain in his usual role. “If we have a save situation tonight, Joe’s going to be the guy,” Ausmus said before the game. That situation did not arise in the 8-2 defeat.

--RHP Justin Verlander looks to build on his last outing when he faces Toronto on Thursday afternoon. Following three consecutive poor performances, Verlander held Seattle to three runs in 7 2/3 innings on May 30 while showing new life on his fastball. He struck out seven batters, his highest total since he fanned the same number against Kansas City on May 4. He’s 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts against the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still think it’s a funk. This team is way better than we’ve played in the last few weeks, for sure. There’s no question. I certainly think the first month and a half is much more indicative of the team we are than the last two weeks.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after his team lost for the 12th time in 16 games.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

