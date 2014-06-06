Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers took a sharp turn from their usual draft strategy by selecting a high school outfielder with their first-round pick on Thursday night.

The Tigers used the No. 23 overall pick on 18-year-old Derek Hill from Elk Grove (Calif.) High School, the first time they have drafted a high school position player since Cameron Maybin in 2005.

Under general manager Dave Dombrowski, the Tigers have traditionally selected a pitcher when they had a first-round pick. Since 2003, eight of their 10 first-round selections were pitchers, including starters Justin Verlander (2004) and Rick Porcello (2007). The only exceptions were Maybin and third baseman Nick Castellanos (2010).

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Hill, who is committed to the University of Oregon, is considered a high-level defender who can cover a lot of ground. The knock on him is he will ever develop into a power threat.

Hill, who played center fielder at Elk Grove, hit .500 with 26 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven triples and 30 RBIs as a senior. He also stole 29 bases as a senior and posted a .586 on-base percentage. He was rated by Baseball America as the sixth-best outfield prospect available in this year’s draft and the 22nd-best prospect overall.

“Derek is an excellent hitter, a great defensive outfielder and has electric speed,” said David Chadd, the Tigers’ vice president of amateur scouting.

It will take a while for Hill to get through the system but there should be a job waiting for him if and when he makes the final step.

Center fielder Austin Jackson has not developed into the offensive catalyst the Tigers anticipated he would be during his prime. Jackson has been dropped in the batting order this season from leadoff to the No. 6 or 7 spot.

Even if Jackson stayed with Detroit long-term, Hill could find an opening next to him. Right fielder Torii Hunter is in the twilight of his career and left fielder Rajai Davis was a stop-gap solution when he signed as a free agent last offseason. He was supposed to platoon with left-hander Andy Dirks but Dirks has not played this season because of back surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-25

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 2-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Derek Hill of Elk Grove (Calif.) High School was the Tigers’ first-round pick and No. 23 overall selection in the annual draft on Thursday night. The 18-year-old Hill, who is committed to the University of Oregon, hit .500 with 26 runs scored, 11 doubles, seven triples and 30 RBIs as a senior. Hill was rated by Baseball America as the sixth-best outfield prospect available in this year’s draft and the 22nd-best prospect overall. He projects as Austin Jackson’s eventual replacement in center field if Jackson does not develop into a more consistent offensive threat.

--SS Eugenio Suarez had his first major league start delayed by a sore left knee. Suarez, 22, was promoted from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to be the everyday shortstop and was supposed to be in the lineup Thursday. He injured himself sliding into second base while playing the final three innings of the 8-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday. Suarez reached on a fielder’s choice in his first major league at-bat during the eight inning and advanced to second on a throwing error. He stayed in the game but the knee swelled up on him. An MRI revealed no structural damage and he will be reevaluated on Friday.

--LHP Drew Smyly has not lasted past the fifth inning in his last three starts and will try to change that when he starts against Boston on Friday. Smyly allowed three runs on seven hits in four innings against Seattle on May 31 in his most recent start. He gave up six runs in five innings to Oakland five nights earlier. His last quality start was May 13 at Baltimore, when he allowed one run in six innings. Smyly is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in three career appearances against the Red Sox.

--RF Torii Hunter had a forgettable series against Toronto, going 0-for-11 at the plate and also making a costly error in the 7-3 loss Thursday. A miscommunication between him and center fielder Austin Jackson resulted in RF Jose Bautista’s routine fly ball to be dropped by Hunter, igniting the Blue Jays’ three-run fourth. “Austin thought Torii had it and Torii lost it, he didn’t see it off the bat,” manager Brad Ausmus said. Hunter’s batting average has slipped to .260 after a strong start.

--RHP Justin Verlander gave up five or more runs for the fourth time in five games Thursday. He gave up six -- five earned -- in seven innings while allowing eight hits and four walks to the Blue Jays. Juan Francisco and Brett Lawrie hit back-to-back home runs off him in the sixth inning but manager Brad Ausmus said Verlander’s numbers were somewhat misleading. “I wouldn’t get too focused on the runs today. His stuff was outstanding,” Ausmus said.

--3B Nick Castellanos had three hits, including a double, in Thursday’s 7-3 loss to Toronto. It was the rookie’s second three-hit game, matching his total from May 21 at Cleveland. He is hitting .400 in his last six games, raising his season average to 249.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not really doing anything very well. Over the span of the struggle, it’s been one thing, another thing, or a combination. I‘m getting frustrated and I know the players are getting frustrated. You want to win games and we’re not winning games. They feel like they’re letting each other down and feel like they’re letting the Tigers fans down.” -- Detroit manager Brad Ausmus, whose team has lost 13 of 17 after its latest loss on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Eugenio Suarez (left knee) was injured June 4. An MRI revealed no structural damage and he will be reevaluated June 6. His availability for the weekend series against Boston on June 6-8 is questionable.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

SS Eugenio Suarez

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez