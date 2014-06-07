Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Happiness for the Detroit Tigers is stopping a five-game losing streak.

Which Detroit did on Friday night with a 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, who are 0-4 against the Tigers so far this season.

“This is just one game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But it certainly makes it easier to leave the ball park with a win.”

Detroit had lost five in a row as part of a slump that had seen the Tigers go 4-13 since sweeping the Red Sox in Boston more than two weeks ago.

Two of those losses were incurred by lefty Drew Smyly, who upped his record to 3-4 by allowing five hits and two runs, one unearned, in six innings.

“This game will eat you alive if you let it,” Smyly said. “This feels good for the team, because we’ve been in a rut lately. And it feels good for me, because I’ve been in a rut lately.”

The Tigers have had lapses on offense, defense, on the bases and on the mound in their slump.

What many were calling the best rotation in baseball had been largely mediocre to poor during its last three turns. And the offense wasn’t scoring enough runs to overcome that.

Detroit got 13 hits Friday night, the strong start by Smyly and three scoreless innings by left-handed reliever Ian Krol plus right-handers Joba Chamberlain and Joe Nathan.

The bottom of the Tigers’ batting order has perked up the last three games, a sore point during the skid.

“It’s a start,” Ausmus said. “But it’s considerably better than we were the last five days.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-25

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 6-6, 3.15 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 6-2, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly snapped his team’s five-game losing streak and his own two-game slide with six innings of five-hit ball in which he allowed just one earned run (and one unearned). “This game will eat you alive if you let it,” Smyly said. “This feels good for the team, because we’ve been in a rut lately. And it feels good for me, because I’ve been in a rut lately.” “Drew was much more effective,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He attacked the hitters more.”

--C Alex Avila made his first start of the season as the fifth batter in Detroit’s lineup as manager Brad Ausmus searches for someone to hit effectively behind DH Victor Martinez. He won’t make his second, at least not Saturday. Manager Brad Ausmus said he intends to hold Avila out Saturday after his starting backstop took a bat to the head on a backswing by Boston DH David Ortiz in the eighth inning. ”Kevin (head trainer Rand) asked him a few questions,“ Ausmus said, ”and Alex didn’t get one right. That’s not good. They’re calling it a mild concussion and he should be okay Saturday. Needless to say he won’t play Saturday. Avila singled and struck out twice as the fifth hitter Friday. “I don’t think we have a No. 5 hitter,” Ausmus said. “We’ll have to mix and match. I’d love to have somebody seize that fifth spot the way (RHP) Joba Chamberlain has taken hold of the setup role.” Avila was only hitting .217 after the game with a .341 on-base percentage.

--C Bryan Holaday got his first major league triple after getting into Friday night’s game when C Alex Avila took a bat to the noggin on a backswing by Boston DH David Ortiz in the eighth. Holaday tripled to right center and scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Manager Brad Ausmus said Holaday would start Saturday night with Avila being held out as a precaution.

--SS Andrew Romine said Friday his sore left shoulder, injured when he dove to stop a base hit Wednesday, is feeling much better. Romine felt the shoulder pop out of place when he hit the ground but it was popped back in and he remained in the game until being pinch-hit for. “I feel like we don’t have to make a move at this time,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He said his shoulder felt much better (Friday).” Romine singled and walked Friday night.

--SS Engenio Suarez felt much better Friday, manager Brad Ausmus reported, but probably won’t be able to play for another day or two. “He’s walking good,” Ausmus said. “We’ll test him in another day.” The key to his return will be when he can move laterally without too much pain. Suarez injured his left knee in his Major League debut Wednesday.

--INF Danny Worth cleared waivers Friday after being designated for assignment earlier in the week and was assigned outright to Detroit’s Triple-A Toledo farm club. Worth appeared in 20 games for Detroit, primarily as a backup shortstop, and hit .167 with five RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is just one game. But it certainly makes it easier to leave the ball park with a win.” -- Tigers manager Brad Ausmus after beating the red Sox on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Eugenio Suarez (sore left knee) was injured June 4. An MRI revealed no structural damage, and he felt much better June 6. He probably won’t be able to play for another day or two.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Al Alburquerque

RHP Joba Chamberlain

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Andrew Romine

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Eugenio Suarez

INF Don Kelly

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez