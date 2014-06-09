Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- A lot of fretting is taking place these days because of Detroit’s inability to get strong outings from its closers, but Tigers manager Brad Ausmus says he is not unduly alarmed.

Not yet anyway.

Joe Nathan was rocked about as much as a weepy infant lately, and his safety net, Joba Chamberlain, gave up a three-run home run Sunday night to Boston designated hitter David Ortiz that turned a potential 3-2 Detroit win into a 5-3 Red Sox victory.

Chamberlain has been excellent in his role as a setup man, and he also recorded two saves venturing into game-ending situations.

“You certainly don’t want to be giving up runs like that in the ninth inning,” Ausmus said. “I‘m not overly concerned about it, but it’s got to stop at some point.”

Nathan didn’t pitch Sunday because he threw 32 pitches Saturday night and also worked Friday night. Ausmus said he would have felt terrible had Nathan gotten hurt pitching after that workload.

If Sunday also brings questions about Chamberlain’s suitable for closing, the Tigers have another option building arm strength at their spring training base in Lakeland, Fla., one-time closer Joel Hanrahan.

“The truth is we need Joe Nathan,” Ausmus said. “We’ve got to find a way to get him back on track.”

He is on track -- but it is the wrong track.

Nathan allowed two runs Saturday night in the ninth inning of Detroit’s 8-6 victory over Boston, and he left the tying run on base at game’s end.

The 39-year-old veteran has allowed two or more runs in five of six games and 12 runs in his last eight outings covering just 6 1/3 innings.

The club insists he is the same Joe Nathan who chalked up 43 saves in 67 games with a 1.39 ERA for Texas last year.

“His velocity has dropped off in the course of his career,” Ausmus said, “but his velocity is the same as it was last year.”

Nathan pitched at 90-92 mph last season and is doing likewise this year. The difference may be in an inability to locate the diminished fastball as well as in the past. When he gets behind in the count, that 91 mph fastball gets hit if it is too close to the center of the plate.

Another problem: His slider is inconsistent. Big bite one day, all bark the next.

Detroit went down this road two years ago when Jose Valverde blew up during the playoffs. It doesn’t want to revisit that scene again, not halfway into the first of two $10 million seasons it is paying Nathan to finish games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-26

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-3, 3.69 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, (1-3, 3.92 ERA)

DRAFT RECAP: It may have looked like a change in draft philosophy, but the selection of high school outfielder Derek Hill in the first round fit in with the Tigers’ switch in offseason emphasis away from power to speed and defense. Detroit went back to form in the second round by nabbing right-handed power arm Spencer Turnbull of Alabama. Four of the club’s next five choices were position players, however. Hill, of Elk Grove (Calif.) High, was Detroit’s first outfield selection in the first round since Cameron Maybin in 2005. The only non-pitcher the Tigers drafted with their first choice since then was third baseman Nick Castellanos in 2010.

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera left of Sunday’s game because of a tight left hamstring after singling in the sixth inning. He is listed day-to-day. “It’s similar to what happened to him against Texas,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ll see how he is Monday.” Ausmus said having DH Victor Martinez play first and using Cabrera to DH might not work because often a hamstring will tighten up even more if a player isn’t out in the field, keeping it lose by moving around.

--LHP Phil Coke turned in a sterling performance Sunday as he tries to turn around a so-far disappointing season. Coke came in to face Boston DH David Ortiz with a man on third and two outs in the seventh inning. He got Ortiz to fly out to deep center on a 3-2 pitch after throwing three straight 96 mph fastballs. “Going mano a mano,” Coke said. “I enjoy it. I always get fired up for that.” Coke pitched a scoreless eighth inning to save the rest of Detroit’s bullpen. “(Manager Brad Ausmus) has put a lot of faith in me,” Coke said.

--RHP Anibal Sanchez gave up a solo home run to Boston 1B Mike Napoli, fresh off the disabled list, in the sixth inning Sunday. It was the first home run Sanchez allowed in his 10 starts this season. Sanchez threw 112 pitches, but he was only able to last six innings, allowing two runs on six hits.

--SS Eugenio Suarez hit what could have been the game-winning single in the seventh inning Sunday, were it not for Boston DH David Ortiz’s subsequent three-run home run the ninth. Suarez made his first career hit a home run Saturday night, and Sunday he added two singles. Detroit brought him up from Triple-A Toledo in hopes he could give the lineup some hits at the bottom. He hit a changeup for a single in the third inning, and his RBI single came on a fastball. Suarez also looks solid on defense, and he possesses a far above average throwing arm.

--RHP Corey Knebel warmed up in the ninth Sunday, but he still hasn’t pitched since June 4 against Toronto, and he has only been in four games overall, which suggests he might be headed back to Triple-A Toledo soon. Knebel possesses a decent fastball, but it is too straight for him to be throwing down the middle of the plate; he needs to learn how to work the edges better. His curveball is a dandy, but if it doesn’t have enough depth, it can get hit. The bad curves he threw for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo didn’t hurt him very often, but in the majors, the majority of bad pitches get hit hard.

--C Alex Avila returned to the starting lineup Sunday after missing a game, and he struck out in all three of his at-bats. He was hit in the head by Boston DH David Ortiz’s backswing Friday night and had to come out of the game with what was described as a mild concussion. He sat out Saturday, although he was available for use in an emergency. “He’s been in good spirits,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He seems like his old self.” He went the distance Sunday in Detroit’s 5-3 loss to Boston.

--RHP Joe Nathan, touched up for two runs again Saturday night, has not become a problem for manager Brad Ausmus. “I‘m not overly concerned,” the manager said of his closer, who has given up 12 runs in his last eight games covering 6 1/3 innings. “The truth is we need Joe Nathan. We’ve got to find a way to get him back on track. It could be mechanical. It could be a combination of factors.” Nathan did not pitch Sunday after throwing 32 pitches in the ninth Saturday. He also pitched Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s the hard part. They fouled off a lot of (two-strike) pitches. That got my pitch count up. They were fighting all the at-bats.” -- RHP Anibal Sanchez, who was done after six innings and 112 pitches Sunday. He wasn’t involved in the decision as the Tigers fell 5-3 to the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) left the June 8 game. He is day-to-day.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez