Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The good news for the Detroit Tigers is that first baseman Miguel Cabrera was feeling healthy enough to be in the starting lineup against the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field, and he hit a home run.

The bad news is that he started at designated hitter, and he will be monitored on a day-to-day basis for a hamstring injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game early. Manager Brad Ausmus said the issue isn’t related to a groin injury that nagged Cabrera for the second half of last season and the playoffs.

“He said he felt a lot better coming in (Monday),” Ausmus said before Detroit’s 6-5 loss to the White Sox. “I‘m not sure how I’d classify it. It doesn’t seem to be a strain. Maybe it’s a cramp, kind of tightening of part of the hamstring tissue, but I‘m not a professional. But that’s kind of what it sounds like. He acted like it kind of tightened up on him as opposed to being overly stressed or stretched.”

Cabrera, who went 2-for-4 and scored two runs, said he stayed loose between at-bats by just staying on his feet and moving around in the dugout and clubhouse. He hopes to be back at first base Tuesday, but he admitted the hamstring started to tighten up again in the later innings of Monday’s game.

“It felt better,” Cabrera said. “It felt better than (Sunday). Last couple innings it started getting tight again, but hopefully I can get back (Tuesday) in the field. I‘m trying to get loose and trying to go out there and play.”

Ausmus said the Tigers would take a conservative approach in regard to putting Cabrera back into the field. Cabrera is hitting .329 with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.

“Well, we’d like to almost have him feel nothing when we’re out on the field, but you know he had a similar thing against (the Texas Rangers) and came back and played the field the next day,” Ausmus said. “We’re just going to have to see.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-5, 4.19 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4-5, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Justin Verlander said he discovered some mechanical flaws in his delivery that could add some velocity to his pitches once corrected, and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus agrees with him. Verlander, who will start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, has lost four of his past six outings. He allowed six runs in a 7-3 defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays on June 5 in his most recent start. “His stuff the last two starts has been the best stuff he’s had all year,” Ausmus said Monday. “Two starts ago in Seattle, he pitched very well. I know against Toronto he gave up a few runs, but the stuff was good. I agree with him 100 percent.”

--1B Miguel Cabrera started as the Tigers’ designated hitter Monday in a 6-5 loss to the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera left Sunday’s game early due to tightness in his left hamstring. He went 2-for-4 with a home run Monday, and he will be reassessed on a day-to-day basis for his ability to play first base. “We’d like to almost have him feel nothing when we’re out on the field, but you know he had a similar thing against (the Texas Rangers) and came back and played the field the next day,” manager Brad Ausmus said before Monday’s game. “We’re just going to have to see. He’ll go through the pregame workouts, hopefully go through the game, and then we’ll just have to re-evaluate and see (Tuesday).”

--3B Nick Castellanos had a six-game hitting streak snapped in the Tigers’ 6-5 loss Monday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Castellanos, who went 0-for-4, hit .545 during the streak. He raised his average from .236 to .270 in a span of 10 games dating back to May 29. Despite going through some struggles this season, Castellanos has remained in the lineup regularly during his rookie season. “It’s an experience that will make him a better player for sure,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve talked about how the league was going to adjust to him and he would have to adjust back, and I think you’re seeing him adjust back. He’s adjusted mechanically with his hands and spreading his feet out. The one thing I will say about Nick, which is a tough attribute to teach, is Nick believes he can hit and he believes he can hit anybody. I think that’s the one thing that he’s held fast to, and it’s helped him get through that rough patch.”

--RHP Rick Porcello struggled in his start Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, taking a loss in Chicago’s 6-5 victory. Porcello lasted only five-plus innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, including a two-run homer by rookie 1B Jose Abreu in the fifth. Porcello has lost three of his past four starts after winning six in a row between April 20 and May 17. He also had a four-game winning streak against the White Sox come to a halt. The poor outing, however, corresponded with the career stat line for Porcello in the month of June. He is now 9-14 with a 5.37 ERA in 29 career June starts. “It was a struggle from the get-go,” Porcello said of Monday’s game. “It was in and out for the majority of the night and I just couldn’t find the consistency in executing pitches. I mean, we face these guys a lot. They know what you’re going to do, and when you’re not on point and on your game, they’re going to get all over it.”

--RHP Joe Nathan will remain the Tigers’ closer despite his struggles in the role this season. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t rule out the possibility of a change at the back end of his bullpen this season, but he said he is not considering that option right now. Nathan has an 0-2 record and 27.00 ERA in his past five appearances. “I‘m not really thinking that far ahead,” Ausmus said. “Right now, Joe is and has been the closer the whole year. The only times he hasn’t closed have been games that I’ve felt it was best to give him a rest. If there’s a bridge that needs to be crossed sometime down the road, I’ll cross it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If this was a young group of guys, I’d be concerned about some type of snowball effect. Because it’s not, that doesn’t concern me. We could’ve won (Sunday) night and didn‘t. We could’ve won tonight and didn‘t. I don’t think with this group of guys that it’s going to have a long-term effect.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers lost for the seventh time in 10 games, falling 6-5 to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) left the June 8 game. He started as the designated hitter June 9.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez