Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Miguel Cabrera’s status remained the same in the rain Tuesday.

The slugger was due to be the designated hitter for the Detroit Tigers, but the scheduled game against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field was rained out.

Cabrera, normally Detroit’s first baseman, remains day-to-day with a left hamstring injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s game early.

Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Cabrera might have been able to play the field Tuesday, but the wet conditions and his own conservative approach made the decision for him.

“I‘m not sure how I’d classify it,” Ausmus said Monday. “It doesn’t seem to be a strain. Maybe it’s a cramp, kind of tightening of part of the hamstring tissue, but I‘m not a professional. But that’s kind of what it sounds like. He acted like it kind of tightened up on him as opposed to being overly stressed or stretched.”

Cabrera, who went 2-for-4 with a home run Monday, said he stayed loose between at-bats by just staying on his feet and moving around in the dugout and clubhouse. He admitted the hamstring started to tighten up again in the later innings of Monday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-27

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 6-5, 4.19 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 4-5, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly will be skipped in the Tigers' rotation because Tuesday's scheduled game against the Chicago White Sox was rained out. Smyly (3-4, 3.81) will pitch at some point in the following series at Comerica Park against the Minnesota Twins. RHP Justin Verlander, who was supposed to start Tuesday, will instead go Wednesday, and he will be followed by RHP Max Scherzer.

--LHP Drew Smyly will be skipped in the Tigers’ rotation because Tuesday’s scheduled game against the Chicago White Sox was rained out. Smyly (3-4, 3.81) will pitch at some point in the following series at Comerica Park against the Minnesota Twins. RHP Justin Verlander, who was supposed to start Tuesday, will instead go Wednesday, and he will be followed by RHP Max Scherzer.

--RHP Justin Verlander had his scheduled start Tuesday against the White Sox rained out. He instead will start Wednesday against Chicago. Verlander is looking to bounce back from a 7-3 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in his previous start, and he has lost four of his past six outings. He will face Chicago LHP John Danks, who also was supposed to start Tuesday.

--3B Nick Castellanos had a six-game hitting streak snapped in the Tigers’ 6-5 loss Monday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Castellanos, who went 0-for-4, hit .545 during the streak. He raised his average from .236 to .270 in a span of 10 games dating back to May 29. Despite going through some struggles this season, Castellanos has remained in the lineup regularly during his rookie season. “It’s an experience that will make him a better player for sure,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve talked about how the league was going to adjust to him and he would have to adjust back, and I think you’re seeing him adjust back. He’s adjusted mechanically with his hands and spreading his feet out. The one thing I will say about Nick, which is a tough attribute to teach, is Nick believes he can hit and he believes he can hit anybody. I think that’s the one thing that he’s held fast to, and it’s helped him get through that rough patch.”

--RHP Rick Porcello struggled in his start Monday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, taking a loss in Chicago’s 6-5 victory. Porcello lasted only five-plus innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits, including a two-run homer by rookie 1B Jose Abreu in the fifth. Porcello has lost three of his past four starts after winning six in a row between April 20 and May 17. He also had a four-game winning streak against the White Sox come to a halt. The poor outing, however, corresponded with the career stat line for Porcello in the month of June. He is now 9-14 with a 5.37 ERA in 29 career June starts. “It was a struggle from the get-go,” Porcello said of Monday’s game. “It was in and out for the majority of the night and I just couldn’t find the consistency in executing pitches. I mean, we face these guys a lot. They know what you’re going to do, and when you’re not on point and on your game, they’re going to get all over it.”

--RHP Joe Nathan will remain the Tigers’ closer despite his struggles in the role this season. Manager Brad Ausmus didn’t rule out the possibility of a change at the back end of his bullpen this season, but he said he is not considering that option right now. Nathan has an 0-2 record and 27.00 ERA in his past five appearances. “I‘m not really thinking that far ahead,” Ausmus said. “Right now, Joe is and has been the closer the whole year. The only times he hasn’t closed have been games that I’ve felt it was best to give him a rest. If there’s a bridge that needs to be crossed sometime down the road, I’ll cross it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If this was a young group of guys, I’d be concerned about some type of snowball effect. Because it’s not, that doesn’t concern me. We could’ve won (Sunday) night and didn‘t. We could’ve won tonight and didn‘t. I don’t think with this group of guys that it’s going to have a long-term effect.” -- Manager Brad Ausmus, after the Tigers lost for the seventh time in 10 games, falling 6-5 to the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) left the June 8 game. He started as the designated hitter June 9, and he was due to serve as the DH again June 10 before the game was rained out.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez