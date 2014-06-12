Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Confidence has never been the issue for rookie third-baseman Nick Castellanos.

So, when his batting average dipped down to .236 less than two weeks ago, it didn’t really get to him all that much.

”To be honest, I never really lost confidence,“ said Castellanos, who was hitting .417 in his previous 10 games before Wednesday. ”In the big leagues, everybody’s going to go through growing pains. It’s tough up here, so it’s just a learning curve. It’s something I‘m going to have to adjust to and just continue to learn every day.

“The one thing I’ve realized is the moment you think you have it figured out up here is the day you get knocked back down. So, you’ve always got to be learning.”

Castellanos, who went 2-for-4 with a double in an 8-2 loss Wednesday, appears to be learning quite a bit in his first season with the Tigers -- a team loaded with veteran stars.

His recent hot stretch at the plate raised his overall batting average from .236 to .265 and he came into the game Wednesday ranked fourth among American League rookies with 50 hits. Castellanos is also making strides at third base, which he was just getting familiar playing to start his minor league career when the Tigers shifted him to the outfield because Miguel Cabrera had moved from first to third.

An offseason trade that sent first baseman Prince Fielder to the Texas Rangers moved Cabrera back across the diamond to first and cleared a spot at the hot corner. Castellanos, who’d spent a couple seasons developing in the minors, was tagged as the solution at third by general manager Dave Dombrowski, and so far it’s working out pretty well.

“Third base is another position that’s still new to me,” said Castellanos, who played shortstop when the Tigers drafted him out of high school in 2011. “The last time I’d played third base was in (High-A) ball. The game’s a little bit faster up here than it is in (High-A), so thank God I have guys like (first base coach Omar Vizquel) and (defensive coordinator Matt Martin) that stick with me and are showing me the ropes. I’ve got to learn to grow there just as much as I’ve got to learn to grow at the plate.”

Both aspects have come with a learning curve that has allowed Castellanos a chance to correct miscues by playing regularly. Manager Brad Ausmus sits the talented rookie in select games because of pitching matchups, but for the most part Castellanos is the starter at third for the American League Central leaders.

“It’s an experience that will make him a better player for sure,” Ausmus said. “The one thing I will say about Nick, which is a tough attribute to teach, is Nick believes he can hit and he believes he can hit anybody. I think that’s the one thing that he’s held fast to and it’s helped him get through that rough patch.”

Watching established players such as Cabrera, designated hitter Victor Martinez and right fielder Torii Hunter doesn’t hurt either. Castellanos said he’s picked up quite a bit just by observation and conversation.

“I watch how they go about their business,” he said. “I watch how they deal with struggles. I watched how Miggy handled his struggle at the beginning of this year. He didn’t have a Miguel Cabrera type of April, but he never hit the panic button, he didn’t worry. That just gives me the reassurance that everybody goes through this stuff. Bottom line is: At the end of the day, hitters are going to hit.”

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-28

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 7-2, 3.38 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Chris Sale, 5-0, 2.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Miguel Cabrera started his second straight game at designated hitter while trying to let tightness in his left hamstring clear. Cabrera went 1-for-5 with a double in the Tigers’ 8-2 loss to Chicago, but he said he’s feeling better. Manager Brad Ausmus said he’s taking a conservative approach to putting Cabrera back in the field, which is the biggest reason he’s played DH the past two games. Cabrera also got an unscheduled day off Tuesday because of a rainout. “I just think it’s better to have him DH, give him another day,” Ausmus said. “He said it felt even better again, but that’s all right. We can give him another day to DH and see if the leg is ready to go (Thursday), play first base.”

--RHP Justin Verlander had another big inning spoil an otherwise solid start in the Tigers’ 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Six of the seven runs he allowed came in a seven-run sixth inning that took Detroit out of an otherwise close game. He threw 122 pitches in his 5 2/3 innings, walked four and hit a batter. Verlander also gave up a 412-foot home run to White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu. “There’s nothing in particular that concerns me with Justin that I could tell you,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve got to find a way to fix him. He’s our horse.”

--LHP Drew Smyly will make his next start Friday against the Minnesota Twins. Smyly was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, but his start was skipped after a game Tuesday was rained out. Manager Brad Ausmus decided to start Smyly on Friday and bump RHP Anibal Sanchez to Saturday against the Twins. Ausmus said he wanted to avoid starting Smyly and RHP Rick Porcello in back-to-back games. “The White Sox are pitching a pretty strong starter (Thursday),” Ausmus said, “so we’d like to keep (RHP Max Scherzer) there to pitch against (LHP Chris Sale) and everybody else just gets pushed back. It was just flip-flopping. It was just kind of Drew jumping Scherzer, and everything else stays in order after that.”

--RHP Max Scherzer (7-2, 3.38 ERA) will start Thursday against the Chicago White Sox. Despite going 3-1 in his previous four starts, Scherzer has allowed four or more earned runs in each. Before that stretch he had a 1.83 ERA, so Scherzer is looking to get back on a better track against the White Sox. “When he gets in trouble, it just seems that he misses over the middle and they get to the ball ... and it costs him a run,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But overall, he’s good. I‘m not concerned about him. You could slice up the stats any way you want, but he’s still one of the best in the game.” Scherzer is 2-0 against Chicago this season, holds a 10-5 record with a 2.57 ERA in 20 starts against the White Sox and is 4-4 with a 3.52 ERA in 10 outings at U.S. Cellular Field.

--C Manny Pina was dealt from the Mariners to the Tigers on Wednesday for a player to be named. Pina, 27, hit a combined .267/.337/.413 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 21 games for the Mariners’ Double-A and Triple-A affiliates this season. The Tigers assigned him to Triple-A Toledo. Pina appeared briefly in the majors for the Kansas City Royals in 2011 and 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I mean, really, I felt good. It was just the walks. I need to limit the walks. That one huge inning, you know, I walked a few guys and gave up a couple weak hits and turned it into a big inning myself, when it shouldn’t have been.” -- RHP Justin Verlander, who gave up six runs in the sixth inning of an 8-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) left the June 8 game. He started as the designated hitter June 9, was in the lineup as the DH again June 10 before the game was rained out and was at DH on June 11.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez