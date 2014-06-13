Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Justin Verlander doesn’t feel as if he is far off the elite level that made him the ace of the Detroit Tigers’ staff.

His stats the past month, however, tell a different story.

Verlander has a 4.61 ERA for the season after allowing five or more earned runs in five of his past six starts -- including seven runs in Detroit’s 8-2 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. Verlander threw 122 pitches in just 5 2/3 innings, gave up a long home run to White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu and allowed six runs to score in the sixth.

“You look back at the game, and there’s the Abreu hard-hit ball and maybe one or two others really, the whole game,” Verlander said. “That was the difference. The difference was that sixth inning, walking a few guys and allowing them to get into a rhythm.”

The walks frustrated Verlander most because those haven’t been an issue, historically, in his career. They are happening now and leading to some big innings against him. In his past six outings, Verlander allowed 31 earned runs in 32 innings for a whopping 8.72 ERA.

“I mean, it is troublesome, yeah,” he said of the walks. “Stop walking guys and allowing guys to have big innings like I did (Wednesday night). That was on me. Without those walks, it’s a one-run ballgame, two-run ballgame at best. But a couple guys here and there, put them on base, and then they come up with one big hit and then the game starts to get out of hand.”

The good news for the Tigers, who salvaged a 4-0 win Friday against the White Sox in the series finale, is that Verlander doesn’t sound like a guy who is struggling with confidence. In fact, it is just the opposite. He looks at several of the recent outings and sees just one bad inning spoiling what would have been a typical Verlander performance.

“I know I sound like a repeating record saying, ‘I‘m knocking on the door, I‘m right there,’ but I know I am,” he said. “I look at the swings guys are taking and the hits that they had, and they’re not squaring up a lot of stuff. It’s just I‘m putting them in situations to be able to have success with the walks, and I will get better at that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-28

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson 5-5, 3.91 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly 3-4, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly (3-4, 3.81) will start for the Tigers on Friday in the series opener against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Smyly has his scheduled start Wednesday at the Chicago White Sox skipped because of a rainout, so he will be pitching with a few extra days of rest. Smyly is 2-0 with a 1.93 ERA in 13 career appearances (three starts) against Minnesota, but he hasn’t faced the Twins this season.

--RHP Max Scherzer tossed the first complete game of his major league career in a 4-0 Tigers victory against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field. Scherzer went 178 straight starts without a complete game, but he polished off Thursday’s game in 113 pitches. He struck out eight, walked three and gave up three hits, stranding runners at second and third in the fourth inning to escape his only real trouble.

--1B Miguel Cabrera felt good enough to get back to playing first base for the Tigers in a 4-0 win Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Cabrera, who left a game early Sunday because of tightness in his left hamstring, started the first two games of the series against the White Sox at designated hitter. On Wednesday, he legged out a double, moved to third on sacrifice fly and scored on a ground ball, which signaled to him and manager Brad Ausmus that he was ready to play the field again. “I think everyone saw how he moved (Wednesday) night,” Ausmus said. “After the game, he looked at me and (held up his index finger), which meant first base.” Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run infield single Thursday.

--CF Austin Jackson didn’t start Thursday against the White Sox, primarily because his career numbers were not good against Chicago LHP Chris Sale. Jackson is just 2-for-30 lifetime against Sale (.067) with 12 strikeouts. Jackson entered the game as a defensive replacement in the eighth and his a six-game hitting streak snapped when he was retired in the ninth. “Really, it’s a good time to give him a day off,” manager Brad Ausmus said prior to the game. “You want to give guys a day off against pitchers they don’t do as well against. It’s good policy just strategy-wise, and I think it’s just good for the player.”

--LF Andy Dirks is making steady progress during his recovery from back surgery in March, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Dirks is hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss hitting drills and running bases. Ausmus said Dirks likely would start taking live batting practice in the near future and that he remains on a timetable to return either late this month or in early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) saw his timetable set back due to a mild hamstring strain, according to Detroit manager Brad Ausmus. Hanrahan is now throwing only long toss from about 120 feet to keep his arm strength up. He was throwing off a mound last month.

--RHP Bruce Rondon hasn’t started baseball-related rehab activities following Tommy John surgery in March, according to Tigers manager Brad Ausmus. Rondon continues to do off-field rehab work to build strength and help the arm recover from the procedure. He is out for the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s awesome. I finally got the monkey off my back. I finally was able to go nine and finish the deal, so it’s a great feeling.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, after throwing his first career complete game Thursday in the Tigers’ 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) left the June 8 game. He started as the designated hitter June 9 and June 11, surrounding a rainout. Cabrera returned to first base June 12.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will continue rest and treatment.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez