Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It may not be a panic situation for the Detroit Tigers at this time but there should be some concern over the way things have gone for the club for nearly a month.

Detroit’s 2-0 loss to Minnesota on Friday night was its 17th in its last 24 games and it’s not out of the question the Tigers could relinquish first place, a position they have held since Opening Day, by sundown either Sunday night or Monday.

”I don’t think you can really call this a slump,“ said Don Kelly, who played left to give Rajai Davis a break. ”Not after the way we hit the ball in Chicago.

”When we pitch, we don’t hit. And when we hit, we don’t pitch. Things just haven’t gone our way.

“We’ve still got 100 games left (99 actually). This is not a time to hang our heads because we’re going through a rough stretch.”

Rough stretch, slump, no matter what it’s called, it’s clear Detroit is not performing up to expectations.

The Tigers have averaged less than four runs per game in their last 24 games and it’s clear things are not in sync for Detroit.

The starters have been inconsistent while the bullpen is in worse shape than it was at the beginning of the season.

Much centers around closer Joe Nathan, who had been knocked around most of his previous six appearances and Friday night gave up an unearned run in his first game action since Saturday.

He walked shortstop Eduardo Escobar of Minnesota at the end of an 11-pitch battle, forcing in an insurance run in the ninth inning.

“The plan is to get him in the game,” manager Brad Ausmus said before the game. Ausmus continues to express confidence that Nathan will turn it back around but he’s having problems spotting his fastball and his slider is not consistently good.

And it’s clear he’s fighting things when he pitches.

“Every game matters,” Kelly said. “We just have to get it together.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-29

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Samuel Deduno, 2-4, 4.45 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 2-2, 2.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly is not going to remember his 25th birthday as one of his better ones. Smyly turned 25 on Friday but one bad pitch cost him a loss because Detroit couldn’t push a across a run for him. He hung a curve to SS Eduardo Escobar in the third inning, the only run he gave up in his six innings of work. Detroit has been shut out four times in the last month.

--RHP Joe Nathan walked SS Eduardo Escobar with the bases loaded and two out in the ninth inning Friday night to continue a bad run of pitching in his role as Detroit’s closer. The run was unearned but prior to Friday night, Nathan, who had not worked since Saturday, had given up two or more runs in five of his previous six appearances -- and a total of 12 in eight games covering 6 1/3 innings. Nathan continues to have problems spotting his fastball and his slider comes and goes.

--LF Rajai Davis did not start Friday against Minnesota as manager Brad Ausmus rested the veteran following a late arrival from Chicago. LF Don Kelly started in his place. Davis has been bouncing between the top and bottom of Detroit’s lineup as the de facto regular in left. He was expected to start Saturday. Davis pinch-ran for C Alex Avila in the seventh and was replaced by C Bryan Holaday in the eighth.

--LF Don Kelly started in left field Friday with manager Brad Ausmus giving regular LF Rajai Davis a day off. Kelly drew left field rather than right because it has more ground to cover in Comerica Park. Kelly hit a long drive to right center that was run down by RF Oswaldo Arcia of Minnesota to end the sixth inning.

--RF Torii Hunter was out of the starting lineup Friday night, getting a night off after a late arrive earlier in the day from Chicago. Hunter was replaced by J.D. Martinez in right. Manager Brad Ausmus has been switching Hunter between second and fifth in his batting order. Hunter pinch-hit in the seventh with a runner on second and one out, grounding out to third.

--RF J.D. Martinez started in right field Friday night with regular RF Torii Hunter getting a night off. Martinez was 3-for-7 in the three games Detroit played against the White Sox in Chicago earlier this week. Martinez had one of the three doubles Detroit had during its 2-0 loss to Minnesota.

--RHP Luke Putkonen will be out of action 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to shave down the bone in his right elbow. The operation, performed Thursday by Dr. James Andrews, was to remove “a posterior osteophyte” from his right elbow. Putkonen will be re-examined after 6-8 weeks of rest and rehabilitation. More will be known about a possible return this year at that time. Putkonen pitched in only two games for Detroit this season before being placed on the disabled list with a sore elbow.

--LF Andy Dirks, out since undergoing back surgery late in spring training, swung a bat against pitching in a game-type scrimmage Friday for the first time since his surgery. “He’s making progress like he’s supposed to,” manager Brad Ausmus said. It was estimated Dirks could be ready for a rehab assignment at some point during the next two weeks but no target times for a return have been set.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When we pitch, we don’t hit. And when we hit, we don’t pitch. Things just haven’t gone our way. We’ve still got 100 games left (99 actually). This is not a time to hang our heads because we’re going through a rough stretch.” -- Tigers LF Don Kelly after a 2-0 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Miguel Cabrera (left hamstring tightness) left the June 8 game. He started as the designated hitter June 9 and June 11, surrounding a rainout. Cabrera returned to first base June 12.

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will miss 6-8 weeks of action following surgery on his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

RHP Corey Knebel

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez