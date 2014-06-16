Detroit Tigers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The addition of a third left-hander doesn’t make Detroit’s bullpen all right, but it does give Tigers’ manager Brad Ausmus some more options.

Southpaw Blaine Hardy, 27, who came close to making the Tigers out of spring training, had his contract purchased from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday and will join Phil Coke and Ian Krol as left-handers Ausmus can call on in relief.

Hardy began the season in Toledo’s rotation and made six starts to go with 14 relief appearances.

“Now I can use Coke earlier and maybe for one batter,” Ausmus said.

Hardy would be in play for 2-3 innings in long relief, especially against upcoming opponents such as Kansas City and Cleveland that have a lot of left-handed and switch-hitters on their rosters.

Krol, who had a tender left shoulder as he earned his first save in the majors on Saturday, now can be used a little more sparingly. He has done well in the seventh and eighth innings for Detroit.

Hardy’s best pitch is a curveball that he began learning in the Kansas City organization but refined this year when Detroit signed him after the Royals released him. It is now his ‘out’ pitch.

There’s a difference in mindset when you’re warming up for long relief as opposed to knowing you’re just going to face one batter, Hardy said.

”If you give up a hit right away,“ he said, ”it’s not that big a deal if you know you’re going to be pitching an inning or more.

”But it’s important if you come in to face one batter and he gets a hit.

“So when you’re warming up to face just one batter, you concentrate on what you’re going to throw to that hitter. But if you know you’re going an inning or more, you warm up using all your pitches.”

With three lefties instead of two, look for Ausmus to do more one-batter, left-on-left and right-against-right situational work out of his bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-29

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, (6-2, 3.30 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, (6-6, 4.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rick Porcello weakened in just the sixth inning Sunday, allowing three runs, but rebounded nicely with a scoreless seventh before leaving the game. Porcello was throwing first-pitch strikes and getting a lot of 0-2 and 1-2 counts while allowing just one hit through the first five innings. He gave up four hits and three runs in the sixth before pitching a 1-2-3 seventh.

--LHP Blaine Hardy reported to Detroit on Sunday after the Tigers purchased his contract from Triple-A Toledo. Hardy, 27, signed a minor league contract with the Tigers this winter after being let go by Kansas City. “He’s got a great curveball,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “We’ve got a couple of clubs coming up who have a lot of left-handed hitters, Kansas City and Cleveland.” Hardy started six games for the Mud Hens and then worked the next 14 out of the bullpen, going 3-2 with a 2.68 ERA. It was good Father’s Day for Hardy because his dad was able to get a flight from his home in Goodyear, Ariz., and arrived in Detroit on Saturday night. “It’s the best Father’s Day gift ever,” said Hardy, whose father will almost certainly get to see his son make his major league debut over the next four days when Kansas City comes for four games.

--RHP Corey Knebel was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday so he could get more regular work. Knebel, the club’s choice in the Competitive Balance round in last June’s draft, appeared in six games with Detroit with a 6.75 ERA. “It’s important that he gets work,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He needs to pitch on a regular basis at this point in his career.” Knebel didn’t show the ability to locate his fastball in precise enough spots and his curve, which can be excellent, didn’t have the depth it needs on a consistent basis.

--SS Eugenio Suarez completed his cycle -- one day late. Suarez singled in his first at-bat Sunday after getting a double, triple and home run Saturday. “It’s nice to have a guy in the bottom of the lineup who has a little thump in his bat,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “But we don’t want to put too much pressure on him at this time. He’s done well out of the gate, but it’s still out of the gate.”

--LHP Ian Krol notched his first major league save Saturday but also did it with a slightly sore left shoulder. “There’s no pain,” manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday, “but he said he just didn’t feel there was anything behind it” when he threw the ball. The addition of LHP Blaine Hardy as a third left-hander in Detroit’s bullpen affords Ausmus the opportunity to give Krol a day or two off.

--DH Victor Martinez has been showing “warning track power” during the weekend, a few of his outs traveling just shy of home run territory. In the first inning Sunday he hit a high pop fly that RF Oswaldo Arcia lost in the sun, the ball falling behind him for an RBI double. In the ninth Martinez hit a high floater that Arcia dropped when he drifted into the wall. “As soon as I hit it,” Martinez said, “I thought it was gone. I guess that wind was stronger than me.” It let RF Torii Hunter move to third, though, and he scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by LF J.D. Martinez.

--RF Torii Hunter made a dash for home on LF J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice fly to shallow center Sunday to let Detroit beat Minnesota, 4-3. “It was, ‘Feet, don’t fail me now,'” Hunter said. “I‘m going to test him. He’s got to make a great throw to home plate.” Twins CF Sam Fuld’s throw was well up the line and Hunter scored standing up. Hunter also made a nice two-out running catch in right, heading to the wall in foul territory, to let RHP Joba Chamberlain strand two baserunners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was, ‘Feet, don’t fail me now.’ I‘m going to test him. He’s got to make a great throw to home plate.” -- Tigers RF Torii Hunter, on tagging up to sscore the winning run in a 4-3 game vs. Minnesota on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Detroit Tigers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Andy Dirks (lower back surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He is expected to be out until late June or early July. Dirks said he has had problems with his lower back since high school, but it locked up on him early in spring training. He was cleared to resume light baseball activity May 2. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 10. He was throwing and taking dry swings as of May 24, and he was running again as of June 3. As of June 12, Dirks was hitting off a tee, doing soft-toss batting drills and running bases. He might be able to return in late June or early July.

--RHP Joel Hanrahan (Tommy John surgery in May 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list May 2 after signing with the Tigers. He was throwing off the mound and playing long toss as of May 24. After a slight hamstring setback, he was only playing long toss from about 120 feet in mid-June.

--RHP Luke Putkonen (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list on April 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A West Michigan on May 7, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Toledo on May 9. He was recalled from his rehab assignment in mid-May, and his appointment with Dr. James Andrews on May 21 disclosed he would not need a second Tommy John operation. He will miss 6-8 weeks of action following surgery on his right elbow on June 13.

--RHP Bruce Rondon (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He is out for the season.

--SS Jose Iglesias (stress fractures in both shins) went on the 60-day disabled list March 29. He was declared out for the season by general manager Dave Dombrowski on June 4.

ROTATION:

RHP Justin Verlander

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Rick Porcello

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Anibal Sanchez

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Nathan (closer)

RHP Joba Chamberlain

RHP Al Alburquerque

LHP Ian Krol

LHP Phil Coke

RHP Evan Reed

LHP Blaine Hardy

CATCHERS:

Alex Avila

Bryan Holaday

INFIELDERS:

1B Miguel Cabrera

2B Ian Kinsler

SS Eugenio Suarez

3B Nick Castellanos

DH Victor Martinez

INF Don Kelly

INF Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Rajai Davis

CF Austin Jackson

RF Torii Hunter

OF J.D. Martinez